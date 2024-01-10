Cable TV Show 2024 Kolkata draws massive response

Minister Sujit Bose, Pawan Jajodia, K K Binani, Rajesh Doshi, Rajendra Prasad Agarwal and others CTMA members on the 2nd day of Cable TV Show 2024 Exhibition in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 10: The 25th CABLE TV SHOW 2024 Kolkata which was inaugurated on 9th January at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela), Kolkata was visited by Minister Sujit Bose, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Govt. of West Bengal here today.

Addressing the cable operators at the exhibition the minister assured that the government of Mamata Banerjee would address the needs and various issues of the cable industry. Technology will continue to evolve but the interest of the local cable operators shall always be factored in so that they continue to operate smoothly.

Mr Bose was responding to the concerns voiced by cable operators fearing loss of business and livelihood in the wake of technological onslaught. It is estimated that nearly 1.5 million people in West Bengal, directly and indirectly, earn their livelihoods through the cable industry.

The Indian broadcast and cable TV market has been valued at USD 13.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a 7.85 per cent annual growth rate till 2029.

“This year the Cable TV Show 2024 would be the biggest such show in its history in Kolkata having successfully completed 25 years since 1997 when it started at the Ice Skating ring in Kolkata with a few stalls and participants. The three-day B2B mega show, expected to draw over 50,000 people from across the country and Bangladesh, would have 92 stalls, 85 pavilions and eighty plus participants at the sprawling Milon Mela Prangan in Kolkata,” said Mr Pawan Jajodia, Chairman Exhibition, CTMA.

The three-day B2B mega event, open free to the public, is organized by Kolkata-based Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA) and draws all the big multi-system operators (MSOs) and brands associated with the cable television sector in the country. The latest technologies, products, solutions and services would be showcased during the three days.

“CTMA has been the voice of the cable television sector in the eastern region for the past 30 years. With the Government working towards finalising the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, to replace the three-decade-old Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995, CTMA would continue to articulate the voice and demands of the cable television network in India,” said Mr K K Binani, Secretary, CTMA.

More than 10,000 cable operators, MSOs and representatives, traders, manufacturers, channel partners, distributors, broadcasters and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) from across India and overseas are expected to visit the CABLE TV SHOW 2024.

Currently, there are more than 1500 MSOs in India. The cable television (CATV) sector in West Bengal is estimated to cover nearly 10 million cable homes providing television software and internet services across urban and rural areas.

The 25th CATV SHOW 2024 has Alliance Broadband and Meghbala Broadband as the gold sponsors; MRMPL, SG Beldon, SyRotech and WishNet as the silver sponsors; CtrlS, Digisol, Extreme, Seanet and Star as the bronze sponsors. The Show is supported by SITI Networks and GTPLKCBPL.

