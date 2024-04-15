New Delhi [India], April 15: With Caesarstone, Hafele gets creative with quartz surfaces, offering numerous colours, styles and combinations. Whether for the kitchen, bathroom or living room, there's a Caesarstone style that meets your needs, captures your spirit and sparks your imagination. The Caesarstone Surfaces by Hafele are not only beautiful to look at, but are also superior in adaptability and practicality, extremely scratch and heat resistant, anti-bacterial, and absorption free.

These surfaces hence combine the pinnacle of performance and design to deliver something truly extraordinary. From kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling to custom-made furniture, Caesarstone quartz surfaces are adaptable enough to use anywhere you imagine. Whether you're a professional designer or simply looking to create exceptional personal interiors, Caesarstone surfaces are a starting point for all your creative endeavours.

1. Moorland Fog: This quartz countertop is a densely rich, creamy, light-colored canvas, flushed with a touch of taupe and swirly veins in fogy browns and greys. This surface sets the stage for a lifetime of elegance and luxury.

2. Vanilla Noir: Bold beige and vanilla veining overlay the polished, ebony base of Caesarstone Vanilla Noir, creating an intense sense of drama and mood. Vanilla Noir is perfect for an entertainer's kitchen – with a large-scale island bench taking centre stage for your delicious food, friends to gather and convivial interactions. The surface of Vanilla Noir commands attention. Ideal for larger spaces where the island bench is an architectural statement, and sleek black appliances and luxury materials play starring roles.

3. White Attica: Inspired by New York marble, Caesarstone White Attica is the darling of benchtop designs. Its luxurious blue-black veining that flows across a brilliant white base is an inspiring choice – it will work with virtually anything. Team it with crisp white cabinetry and accessories, blond timber flooring and brass fittings for a modern take on the classic Hamptons style kitchen. Introduce ocean blues or even navy – in the form of cabinetry, soft furnishings and fabrics – to create a moody coastal style space. Add decorative elements in driftwood or bleached canvas to complete the look.

Vanilla Noir_Arabetto

4. Alpine Mist: Experience the contemporary elegance of a cool grey background with delicate, crisp white veins that contrast darker flecks of grey, creating an enticing aura. Throughout your home, from bathrooms to living rooms, this surface becomes a focal point of unparalleled elegance.

5. Arabetto: A surface with a swirling galaxy of dynamic grey stripes and speckles that span across a crisp white surface, capturing a complex composition of minerals in a delicate interlacing of jade and copper that thread through this impressive stone. The perfect companion for your modern interiors, this surface exudes style and sophistication.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

