CAG holds brainstorming session with central ministries on audit

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Friday organised a brainstorming session with some of the important union ministries to identify the schemes, projects, and activities for audit purposes.

Ministries shared their concerns and constraints and sought advice from CAG on various issues pertaining to accounting, governance and building synergy between CAG and the executive bodies, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in a statement.

Both Audit and the ministries recognised the functional utility of the constitution of Standing Audit Committees in the ministries to address Action Taken Notes/Action Taken Reports on the recommendations of the public accounts committee (PAC), improvement in accounting and financial reporting and prompt response to audit queries, it said.

Additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chief controllers of accounts and directors from 18 central ministries participated in the brainstorming session.

( With inputs from ANI )

