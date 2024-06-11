Cairn Oil & Gas initiates India's largest commercial ASP injection in Mangala oil field

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Cairn Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group and India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has launched the country's largest commercial Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) injection in the Mangala oil field located in Barmer, Rajasthan.

According to Vedanta press release, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of oil recovery from mature fields and represents one of the largest ASP flooding projects globally.

The Mangala oil field, known for its high oil viscosity, is set to benefit significantly from this pioneering ASP injection.

ASP flooding is an advanced Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technique where a combination of alkaline, surfactants, and polymers is injected into the reservoir.

This method is designed to improve the displacement efficiency of oil, thereby increasing the recovery rate from the field.

While traditional polymer flooding can boost recovery by up to 40 per cent, ASP flooding has the potential to enhance recovery by up to 60 per cent.

This groundbreaking project is being implemented at the MWP-1 & 19 ASP Project site within the Mangala field.

The initiative is expected to result in an additional 20 per cent oil recovery in the targeted area, significantly contributing to the overall output from this mature field.

Cairn Oil & Gas has been a leader in technological innovation within India's oil and gas sector for over three decades.

The Mangala Bhagyam Aishwariya (MBA) fields, which include the Mangala field, are among the highest-producing fields in the Barmer region.

The successful execution of an earlier ASP flood pilot paved the way for this large-scale implementation. Following the pilot's success, Cairn submitted a comprehensive Field Development Plan (FDP) that received regulatory approval.

Moving forward, Cairn plans to expand the use of ASP flooding technology to other fields within the Rajasthan block, underscoring its commitment to maximizing the recovery potential of mature fields.

Dr Steve Moore, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta, stated, "In line with our commitment to boost India's domestic oil & gas production, we are proud to pioneer the implementation of ASP flooding technology in our flagship Mangala oil field."

He added, "This innovation is a testament to our commitment to maximising recovery from mature fields, using advanced technologies. This is a big milestone for us and our JV partner, keeping Cairn at the leading edge of technology application worldwide".

The successful commercial deployment of ASP flooding in the Mangala field marks an advancement in India's hydrocarbon sector.

The ASP injection project is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the country's oil production capabilities.

As Cairn continues to innovate and expand its technological applications, the company aims to contribute to 50 per cent of India's oil and gas production, supporting the nation's economic growth and energy security.

