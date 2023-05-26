Calculate your FD Returns through Bajaj Finance FD Calculator

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: A fixed deposit is a safe choice when it comes to investing one's savings. This financial tool has been a preferred choice for many investors for quite some time now. Given the recent repo rate changes and economic situation, countrywide the interest rates have seen successive hikes in the last year making it a great time to invest in this instrument.

By investing at the right time, and for a longer tenure, investor can increase their chances of getting better yields. Individuals can also estimate their returns even before choosing to invest in an FD by using the online FD calculator. This tool can help investors tweak and optimise their initially chosen deposit amount and tenure based on estimated returns. Thus, helping them align their investments to their goals by maximising returns based on desired results.

Among a plethora of FD options available in the market, the Bajaj Finance FD stands out as the best. Investors get high FD rates, flexible tenures, loan against FD facility and unparalleled safety of deposit all this just from a click of a button. Once investors lock in on the financier, they need to understand ways to maximise returns and stick to that plan to make the most of their investments.

Here is how to use the Bajaj Finance online FD calculator effectively to ensure maximum returns:

Step 1: Go to the official Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit website.

Step 2: Choose the investor profile.

The FD rates differ based on investors' age. Investors above 60 years of age earn additional rate benefit of up to 0.25% p.a. on the base rates.

Step 3: Decide the initial deposit amount.

This is a crucial step as it will determine the returns at maturity. To decide the deposit amount, one should consider their income, living expenses, financial goals, and liquidity requirements.

Step 4: Determine the tenure.

This is another crucial step. Longer tenures are recommended as one can earn more with the power of compounding resulting in higher yields. Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures from 12-60 months. They also offer 6 special tenures (15, 18, 22, 30, 33 and 44 months) that have higher FD rates.

Step 5: Check the applicable interest rates.

After plugging in the above-mentioned details, the applicable FD rates will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Determine the type of fixed deposit.

Bajaj Finance offers two types of fixed deposits - cumulative and non-cumulative. In cumulative fixed deposits, the interest is compounded annually and paid at maturity. In non-cumulative fixed deposits, the interest is paid out periodically (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually).

Step 7: Calculate the maturity amount.

After putting in the above-mentioned details, the online calculator will display the interest rate, the total interest earned and the maturity amount.

Step 8: Adjust variable components to get desired maturity amount.

To check what combination gives maximum returns, investors can play around with the variable components like the tenure, and deposit amount. This can help in making the right investment decisions in real-time.

Now that investors have this information, they can use an FD calculator to see how much they can earn. This will help them make a more informed decision about where to invest their money.

