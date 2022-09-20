Callforblessing Launches Token Pre-Sale!

New Delhi, September 20: CallforBlessing is going to launch Helper token pre-sale access on a limited basis for their community members from September 15, and the duration of the sale is 15 days.

Pre-sale is done to help the project raise a community. It is done for all the projects which are new and are ready to be launched in the market. It is done on official websites and Launchpads.

Pre-sale will work in 3 phases. In phase 1, which is from the 15th to 19th of September, 0.1 million (1 lakh) token is on pre-sale. In phase 2, which is from 21st-24th September, 0.1 million (1 lakh) tokens will be on pre-sale, and in PHASE 3, i.e., from 26th-29th September, 0.05 million (50 thousand) tokens will be on pre-sale.

The pre-sale will go on for 15 days with 1 day of the gap between each phase, i.e. 4×24= 96 hours with one day gap between each.

“As a decentralised project to the core, we need to involve the community to give them ownership and a say in decisions. This is why we are offering Helper tokens for pre-sale. Due to high demand and an ongoing audit, we decided the community of early supporters should be given a chance to participate in the last private sale (pre-sale) under more favorable conditions,” said Ashwani Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, CallforBlessing.

“The benefit of pre-sale is that you will not get the token at the value it is in the pre-sale. The value will increase after it gets listed on the exchange. Demands get higher after the pre-sale, which leads to an increase in value. Our token is already in demand, and we are predicting it will get much more value than expected,” he added.

He stated, “The expectations are high. Funds raised from these sales will surely help in future projects along with that, we will get a huge community from these sales. As our tokens are limited, there will be more demand. We believe that we will achieve our goal in less time than expected. Also, we will target big exchanges for our tokens, e.g. Gate.io, Binance.Us, ftx.com. We are expecting around 10,000 plus people to contribute to the pre-sale.”

Ashwani believes that blockchain technology has changed the face of social service and introduced new models to give that are 99% much smarter, easier, and more treatable than the traditional help-giving systems.

Also, 1 million tokens have been deployed by Helper World, whose allocation has been mentioned on the website as well. Only 25 percent of 1 million will be coming in pre-sale.

Private sale is done solely to raise private investors and create an air that new tokens are being launched in the market. Private investors are the ones who help in private sales by contributing to them. The funds raised by private sales help in social media development and also in our projects coming further, like the call for blessing, Mirror, and DEX.

Started in 2017, CallforBlessing was started by Ashwani Kumar with a vision to be a one-stop solution for all your religious needs. The initiative aims to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds to take their first step towards a noble cause.

Website: Helperworld.io

