Campaign on the world's biggest billboard for BOTIM - B&F's experience & key takeaways!

New Delhi [India], July 1: For brands, relying only on social media channels for impactful marketing campaigns is not enough. To alter perceptions and grab the consumer's attention, a brand needs to go beyond a thumb-stopper post and some influencers. It's imperative that marketers give the audiences they seek - something new, bold, spectacular, and multi-sensory like 3D billboards, creative installations, and bold ideas needed to make a comeback. This marketing activity is a perfect example of creativity matched with stellar creative execution.

To spread the news - big and shiny, a lot went into it! At the start of 2023, BOTIM - a UAE-based and widely popular video calling app reached out to us (Boch & Fernsh) for an upcoming marketing campaign to introduce a new feature on their application, money transfer. We considered many avenues for our media planning; however the oomph factor was missing, something that would capture attention.

The urge for 'out of the box' thinking resulted in - Let's project on Burj Khalifa and have everyone look up to the brand!

The journey before projection was a tall order and Botim decided to showcase their new feature on the Burj Khalifa, the biggest billboard in the world. Selecting the time slot, media length, contractual paperwork, rights & licenses was a riveting journey. There inter were many technical aspects and best practices to consider before conceptualization. We had prior experience projecting videos on Burj Khalifa, and this was a key aspect of us being the chosen agency for this expensive and crucial marketing activity.

Marketing has moved from popping up on Instagram feed to an experience of treat for the eyes and ears. When you create content for the Burj Khalifa, it is no longer a video; but a light and sound show to which thousands of UAE citizens, immigrants, and tourists would turn their eyes to. So, for an event that is spectacular - the planning for this 90-second window required multiple talents - right from creative strategist to light and sound designer, and most importantly - a power-packed storyteller.

Seeing the hard work come to fruition was overwhelming. On February 23, 2023, at 8:35 p.m., Botim finally went live at the Burj Khalifa. Hundreds were in awe of the spectacular visual, while thousands at home enjoyed the event by tuning in from their phones. Botim went Ultra, indeed.

For mere 90 seconds, 900 hours went into stitching an everlasting campaign that would lay a path to Botim's fruitful transition. This campaign was powered up with a contest, influencer activity, and a gala dinner. As an agency, it was a moment of swell, and even so, when in surveys, it showed an uptick in brand perception.

Burj Khalifa is more than just a landmark - a stage to learn lessons and make milestones:

Great campaigns come with lots of challenges and learnings - Projecting on Burj Khalifa gave a stage with key takeaways and learnings in return.

- Think grand. All brand campaigns are homogenous, well, almost! And it is not that expensive to rent out Burj Khalifa, we know

- Let music not be an afterthought but the precursor and design the animation with music in mind

- Use the outline of the building and its tubular structures when you visualize. Think of them as different stages and layers of animation

- The resolution is not that sharp. Avoid smaller text and think of transitions along with effective copywriting.

-It's an event, not a projection that lasts only for a couple of minutes. Plan concurrent activities before, during, and after. We are talking about UGC contests. Involve your audience and maybe give them an opportunity of being in the event.

- Don't rush it. It takes about 60 days to get it right. Also, sync it with important days when the tourist inflow and the weather are ideal.

After the rich light and sound display on the Burj Khalifa, the brand continued having events for different target audiences to send out the message that it is going ultra. They are seeing traction in every new feature they have added to the app - money transfer, payments, visas and more.

The clarity of purpose, vision and synergy of achievers and creative minds made this project a true delight to work for. BOTIM has all the right ingredients to go ultra in terms of reach and valuation.

To know more about such grandeur campaigns visit Boch & Fernsh website.

