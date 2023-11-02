Campus Activewear Unveils Brand Films for "Move with Swag" Campaign Featuring King and Sonam Bajwa

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 2: Campus Activewear, one of India's leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has unveiled their latest brand films for the 'Move with Swag' campaign. These star-studded brand films feature hip-hop sensation, King, and renowned actress, Sonam Bajwa, showcasing Campus's unique footwear collections, including Campus OGs, Nitrofly, Nitroboost, and Air Capsule. The campaign's signature tagline, #MoveWithSwag, reflects Campus's commitment to offering versatile footwear that caters to diverse needs, thereby empowering individuals to elevate their fashion game at every occasion.

Campus Activewear drives beyond sheer fashion, ensuring the most comforting experience with their range of stylish and technologically advanced footwear collections. The Campus OGs Collection is the ultimate fashion accessory designed for youthful self-expression, allowing people to flaunt their unique personas and exude an air of unshakable confidence. The Nitrofly Range, powered by Nitrofly Technology and tagged as "Flying is the new running", enables users to push their limits and achieve their best performance yet with an emphasis on light-weight, and responsive cushioning. Campus Nitroboost, a revolutionary midsole that is bouncier and provides high energy return, now also incorporates Air Turbo Technology, which keeps your feet fresh, and comfortable throughout the day via an innovative air circulation system built right into the sole. Additionally, the introduction of the Air Capsule Pro tech range, offers cushioning at the heel area for protection against impact forces, ensuring safety for muscles, joints, and tendons.

In a statement, Prerna Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear said, "Bringing together the dynamic duo of Sonam Bajwa and King for this brand film was an ideal choice for us. They embody the essence of individuality, self-expression, and a fashion-forward attitude that aligns perfectly with the spirit of our 'Move with Swag' campaign. Our campaign perfectly reflects our commitment to bringing technology and fashion together in our footwear for all at an exciting price. With a rising importance on individuality and self-expression, we want our customers to feel empowered and confident in their footwear choices."

Campus Activewear is actively contributing to this revolution by focusing on cutting-edge technology and trendy designs. Consumers are increasingly seeking unique designs that blend traditional Indian elements with modern trends, and Campus is at the forefront of this movement.

Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Content Platform, Wondrlab India said, "Campus Activewear as a brand has fashion and lifestyle at its heart. With the 'Move with Swag' campaign, our aim is to put the brand on a pedestal as a fashion-first footwear brand, featuring two popular youth icons - King and Sonam Bajwa as swag ambassadors."

"The look and feel of this campaign has been created with every artistic detail of the four stylised worlds, paired with chic styling of the two protagonists with Campus shoes. Our overall effort is inspiring confidence, promoting movement, and fostering self-expression among the youth, which is in line with the Campus's evolved brand identity," added Akali

Campus Activewear's brand film for the Move with Swag campaign is set to attract audiences across the nation, featuring their exceptional range of footwear designed to empower, inspire, and elevate your style. Join us in the journey to #MoveWithSwag as Campus revolutionizes the Indian sneaker market with a blend of technology and fashion, all at an affordable price point.

For more information, please visit Campus Activewear's Website or follow us on social media @CampusActivewear.

* YouTube link of brand film - 1: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkGphiphvuQ

* YouTube link of brand film - 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNzjFdsiB3A

Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes.com) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor