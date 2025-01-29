Campus World and German Application Centre Launch the German Healthcare Foundation Program

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: Campus World, in collaboration with the German Application Centre, has announced the launch of the German Healthcare Foundation Program, a transformative initiative aimed at nursing professionals in India. This program offers comprehensive language training, end-to-end migration support, and job placement assistance, opening doors to high-paying and respected healthcare positions in Germany. With salaries starting at EUR 2,400 per month, the program promises a secure and thriving career path in one of the world's leading healthcare systems.

Designed to address the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals in Germany, the program equips candidates with the essential tools to succeed in a global healthcare environment. Participants will receive in-depth German language training tailored to professional requirements, along with full-cycle support for documentation, visa processing, and flight arrangements. The initiative removes barriers that often deter skilled professionals from pursuing overseas opportunities, offering a transparent process with no hidden costs.

"We are thrilled to launch the German Healthcare Foundation Program in partnership with the German Application Centre," said Muhammed Nisar, CEO at Campus World. "This program bridges the gap between India's talented nursing workforce and Germany's growing healthcare needs while ensuring a seamless and ethical recruitment process. The programme's vision is to empower Indian nursing professionals to achieve career advancement, financial independence and global recognition in their field."

The program's unique approach includes direct recruitment opportunities through placement camps, where German healthcare employers directly engage with and hire candidates on-site. Participants also receive hands-on interview preparation, ensuring they are fully equipped to meet the expectations of international employers. The collaboration with the German Application Centre will reinforce the strategy of Campus World to build guaranteed career pathways for its students through collaborations with reputable healthcare institutions in Germany.

In addition to high salaries, participants benefit from stable employment, access to advanced healthcare systems, and an environment that ensures career growth. The program's transparent structure has been meticulously designed to prioritize the aspirations and welfare of nursing professionals, making it a reliable choice for those seeking international opportunities.

Nursing professionals, recent graduates and nursing students eager to embark on a fulfilling career in Germany can find detailed information about the German Healthcare Foundation Program at www.campusworld.uk/programs/german-healthcare-foundation-program . With its focus on quality, transparency, and ethical recruitment, Campus World invites nursing professionals across India to step into a brighter future.

