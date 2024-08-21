Capgemini and SAP Join Forces on Skilling Initiative to Empower India's Youth and Bridge the Digital Divide

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Capgemini today announced its collaboration with SAP to launch the Capgemini-SAP Digital Academy program; an initiative aimed at providing employment-linked skill training to marginalized youths in India. This joint initiative will focus on providing vocational and technical skills training to disadvantaged youths across six cities in India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

India, home to the world's largest youth population, has an opportunity to enhance digital skills among its young citizens. Through this collaboration, Capgemini in India and SAP unite their corporate social responsibility (CSR) visions to provide youth from underprivileged communities with training in courses aligned with market demands. Additionally, this partnership aims to influence policy advocacy to revolutionize the skilling ecosystem.

Emphasizing gender inclusivity, the initiative prioritizes bridging the gap in tech-related fields by ensuring over 50% of participants are young women, thus fostering inclusive socio-economic growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India said, "We are delighted to collaborate with SAP and make a significant contribution towards the advancement of India's digital economy through the upskilling of its youth. This collaboration reflects Capgemini's commitment to empowering vulnerable youth communities and promoting equal opportunities, fostering inclusion and socio-economic development in India. Through the Capgemini-SAP Digital Academy program, we are equipping individuals with essential skills and creating pathways for sustainable careers and livelihoods, while also nurturing the skilled talent India needs for future growth."

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP said, "At SAP, we have an unwavering commitment to providing equitable access to education and employment opportunities on digital and green skills for youth in today's rapidly changing world. By joining forces with Capgemini on this initiative, we are delivering on our commitment to harnessing technology for positive societal impact. Our partnership will empower India's youth with future-ready and well-defined skillsets, ensuring their long-term success in their careers. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of continuous learning, which will undoubtedly contribute to India's growth trajectory."

Over the next three years, Capgemini and SAP will jointly invest, and pool resources, expertise, and networks to support this crucial initiative aimed at bridging the digital skills gap for more than 8000 individuals who are part of India's marginalized youth.

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud, and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of EUR22.5 billion.

Capgemini in India comprises nearly 175,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business Al, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.

