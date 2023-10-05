Capgemini Ignites Innovation with Launch of its Tech Fiesta 2023

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Capgemini today announced the launch of its Tech Fiesta 2023, the 13th edition of its annual technology flagship event that takes place simultaneously across four cities, showcasing the company's cutting-edge technology solutions in collaboration with its technology partners. The highly interactive, in-person technology event, for clients, industry partners, academia, start-ups, and analysts, will highlight Capgemini's commitment to innovation, agility, and industry best practice. Tech Fiesta 2023 commenced today in Hyderabad and will continue until the end of October across Capgemini locations in India including Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

Tech Fiesta serves as a platform to showcase Capgemini's capabilities across industries while demonstrating the strength of its collaborations. This edition will focus on industries such as consumer products and retail, aerospace, automotive, banking, insurance, life sciences, telecom, energy transition and utilities. The theme for this year is 'Driving Sustainable Value Through Human & Artificial Intelligence', reflecting Capgemini's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and the revolutionary synergy of human and AI endeavors.

Capgemini will demonstrate cutting-edge client offerings that have had a significant impact across sectors in terms of creating value, with several formats such as demo zones, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. During the four cities event, Capgemini will present more than 30 innovation examples across the entire spectrum of future technologies, including the application of generative AI in areas such as Gen AI-driven Hyper Personalization, Intelligent Mobility, and Digital Work Instructions.

Speaking at the launch, Clifton Menezes, India Head of Group Portfolio, Capgemini said, "We are thrilled to launch Tech Fiesta 2023 representing Capgemini in India's passion for innovation and collaboration. We are cognizant of the disruption and vast opportunity that technology is enabling across industries today and are committed to provide our clients with innovative solutions for their digital transformation journeys. Tech Fiesta is an opportunity to showcase our brand promise through cutting-edge solutions, capabilities, and transformative industry examples, to empower and inspire our existing and prospective clients."

"The theme for this year resonates with our company's ethos and vision for the future. With immersive zones displaying disruptive technologies, Tech Fiesta 2023 paves the way for a world where technology and human intelligence converge for sustainable progress," he added.

Set to be an immersive, full-scale, in-person event, Tech Fiesta reinforces the robust ties Capgemini has fostered with clients, industry partners, academia, start-ups, and analysts. During this event, participants can explore multiple experience zones, each uniquely designed to provide insights, inspire innovation, and showcase the transformative power of technology in diverse sectors.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fuelled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported 2022 global revenues of EUR22 billion.

Capgemini in India comprises nearly 180,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli. Learn more about Capgemini in India at www.capgemini.com/in-en.

