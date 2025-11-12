CapitalNumbers Reports 14.5 Percent YoY Growth in Total Income in H1 FY26

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12: CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited (BSE: 544343), a premier software solutions company offering end-to-end digital and IT engineering services to global enterprises, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY2025-26 on Consolidated Basis

Particulars H1 FY2025-26 H1 FY2024-25 YoY Growth Total Income ₹ 5,912 Lakhs ₹ 5,167 Lakhs ↑ 14.5% EBITDA ₹ 2,045 Lakhs ₹ 1,889 Lakhs ↑ 8.3% Net Profit ₹ 1,480 Lakhs ₹ 1,369 Lakhs ↑ 8.1%

The above figures have been rounded to nearest integer

Operational and Strategic Highlights

• Expanded Gurgaon development center to 80+ seats, strengthening delivery capacity.

• Added marquee clients in the U.S. and Europe across Salesforce, data engineering, and analytics verticals.

• Generated over 500+ qualified leads across international conferences in the Middle East, UK & Europe, leading to ~$600K in deal value under negotiation.

• Continued to maintain ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type IIcertifications ensuring highest standards of quality and data security.

• Team strength rose to over 566 professionals, with a growing focus on AI, cloud, and emerging technologies.

• Maintained a debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity position with ₹14,749 Lakhs in cash and investments as of September 30, 2025.

Mr. Mukul Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of CapitalNumbers, commented:

“We are pleased to deliver another period of steady and profitable growth in H1 FY26. Our continued investments in digital engineering, AI, and cloud solutions, combined with disciplined financial management, have helped us sustain robust margins and strengthen our global footprint.

The company's expanding presence across new geographies, strategic client wins, and strong cash position reinforce our ability to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling innovation-led offerings, driving deeper client partnerships, and achieving sustainable, long-term value creation for all.”

Disclaimer:This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.