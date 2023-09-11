Capture every moment with Contour India Group Jaipur your one-stop destination for all photography needs says founder Laxman Singh Sisodia

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 11: Preserve your memories with perfection as the most talented and passionate artist is on roll to capture every moment of yours with perfection at par. Yes, Laxman Singh Sisodia is a true inspiration for many has a versatile career in photography and videography that makes him the man of the hour!

Laxman Singh Sisodia, a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, made the brave decision to leave his well-paid corporate job and follow his passion for photography. Despite his successful career in the corporate sector, his creative side always took precedence over his other skills. He noticed a significant demand for photography services whether it's for weddings, fashion shoots, commercial projects, or any other photography needs, the option of bringing in photographers from outside like Mumbai or Delhi was on hike in Jaipur.

In response to these observations, he founded Contour India Group, a photography service provider offering comprehensive 365-degree photography services in Jaipur.

Since its inception, Contour India Group has cultivated strong relationships with national and international clients. Initially, the focus was on corporate shoots, but the business gradually expanded to cover a wide range of photography genres. From weddings and pre-weddings to portfolio shoots, e-commerce, fashion shows, property shoots, and jewelry shoots, the team at Contour India Group has successfully diversified its portfolio. Understanding the evolving needs of clients, Laxman Singh Sisodia, the founder, recognized the demand for a one-stop solution in the industry. To cater to this demand, he created a comprehensive portfolio of models, makeup artists, and locations, offering clients a wide range of choices tailored to their specific requirements. This holistic approach has contributed to the success and growth of Contour India Group, allowing clients to find all their photography needs met in one place.

The remarkable work of Contour India Group has attracted prestigious clients across various industries. Laxman Singh Sisodia and his team have successfully undertaken exclusive property shoots for renowned establishments such as Shahpura Hotels, Ananta Hotels, Kutani Bagh, Rajvi Palace, Kings Abode, and more. They have also collaborated with esteemed jewelry brands like Tribe by Amrapali, Valere (Australia), Steinkult (Switzerland), and JKJ Jewellers for captivating jewelry shoots. In the world of fashion, Contour India Group has worked with notable labels including Pasha India, Yadaka, and Meerahini, showcasing their expertise in fashion photography. The impressive roster of clients reflects the trust and recognition the team has earned through their exceptional work.

Contour India Group strives to fulfil all the requirements of its clients, providing them with a seamless and hassle-free experience. Their commitment to being a one-stop destination for photography needs sets them apart in the industry. Congratulations to Contour India Group on their upcoming 9-year anniversary in September! It's a remarkable milestone that showcases their dedication, expertise, and commitment to the field of photography.

