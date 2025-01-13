CARE Hospitals Hitech City Saves 29-Year-Old Patient's Life with Groundbreaking 20-Minute Procedure

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13: CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, successfully treated a rare and life-threatening carotid artery dissection in a 29-year-old patient through a groundbreaking 20-minute procedure. This swift intervention not only saved the patient's life but also highlighted the hospital's clinical excellence and advanced capabilities in addressing critical vascular conditions.

The patient, Rakesh Gupta (name changed), was admitted to CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, presenting symptoms of cervical pain and vomiting following strenuous gym activity involving hyperextension of the neck. Shortly after, he experienced left-sided hemiparesis. Diagnostic evaluation confirmed carotid artery dissection caused by the exertion.

The medical team under the leadership of Dr. Kailas Mirche, Senior Consultant-Neurology, quickly identified the condition. A CT-Scan followed by Thrombolysis was initiated promptly, completing the procedure within 20 minutes. The patient was thrombolysed (clot lysing agent) to restore proper blood flow and he started showing improvement within next 2-3 hours. Treatment with thrombolytic therapy resulted in complete resolution within 24 hours.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr. Kailas Mirche, Senior Neurologist, said "This successful outcome highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge care and saving lives. Carotid artery dissection, a tear in the carotid arteries supplying blood to the brain, may occur at any age, though it is more prevalent among younger adults and males. It is a significant cause of stroke in individuals under 50 years of age. Carotid artery dissection is a rare and serious condition, but with our advanced technology and expert team, we were able to achieve an excellent result. The patient has since been discharged and is now on the path to a full recovery, with ongoing follow-up care to ensure their long-term health and well-being."

The patient expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Kailas and his team at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City. From the moment I arrived, I felt I was in the best hands possible. Thanks to their exceptional care and expertise, I am recovering well and looking forward to returning to my normal life."

Commenting on the successful treatment, Nilesh Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, said, "Carotid artery dissection accounts for approximately 2% of all ischemic strokes and often occurs in younger patients. CARE Hospitals continues to lead the way in treating vascular emergencies, ensuring access to world-class care during critical moments."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor