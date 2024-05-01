Careerera Named the Most Innovative EdTech Company of the Year at Times Business Awards

New Delhi [India], May 1: Careerera, a leader in the online education industry, today announced that it has been honored with the prestigious title of “Most Innovative EdTech Company of the Year” at the esteemed Times Business Awards, North 2024. Careerera offers higher education courses to freshers as well as professionals across 60+ countries.

The Times Business Awards, which are known for honoring the accomplishments of exceptional businesses and individuals across various industries, recognized Careerera for its pioneering contributions to the field of higher education. Careerera has distinguished itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving higher education landscape with its innovative approach to delivering top-notch educational content, coupled with cutting-edge technology.

As Careerera continues to expand its reach and impact in the online education sector, this esteemed accolade is a proof of its continuous commitment to quality and innovation. Careerera endeavors to convey an all rounded quality education and training, which not just improves pragmatic expertise but also redesigns abilities that help an individual to get better career opportunities. With a focus on imparting affordable and accessible education, Careerera has helped thousands of learners excel into their careers. Their faculty holds decades of industrial experience and they believe in adopting transparent processes to deliver best programs and practices. Its consistent learning centric approaches improve practical knowledge, upgrade skills that lead to enhanced productivity for employers.

Vivek K Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Careerera, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this esteemed award from The Times of India. This is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of online education and empowering learners worldwide. I am incredibly proud of my splendid team members' unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. This accolade reaffirms Careerera's mission to revolutionize the online education landscape through cutting edge technology and personalized learning experiences”

The Foundation of Careerera was laid in the year 2009, when the possibility of an on-line institution was at an incipient stage in India. Over the period of 15 years, Careerera has effectively reflected the journey of India’s online training landscape. The organization has arisen all through the entire developmental period, with the quickly changing climate and has ascended to be the most favored online edtech.

The Times Business Award honors the achievements of entrepreneurs and professionals. It recognizes leaders across various categories who have excelled in their fields. The awards ceremony was graced by Suniel Shetty, a well-known Indian film actor, known for his diverse roles.

