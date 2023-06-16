Caregiver Saathi and Rosetta Life joins alliance for The HeArt of Care project for raising Awareness and Honouring Carers Worldwide

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The HeArt of Care, an international alliance of organizations dedicated to recognizing and valuing the crucial role of carers in the society, is delighted to announce its initiative to honour and celebrate caregivers around the world. With a mission to forge new perceptions of dignity, compassion, and joy of caregiving, the HeArt of Care invites carers to work with artists to cocreate films and poems that capture the grace of care and contribute to raising awareness about the invaluable contributions carers make to the communities.

Caring for others is often an invisible act, performed by countless individuals within families and communities. The HeArt of Care aims to shed light on the profound impact of caregiving and acknowledge the dedication and selflessness of carers worldwide. Funded by Arts Council of England, this new project will culminate in a series of public projections in civic spaces that will help carers shape a new narrative that celebrates care.

Founders of Caregiver Saathi and Rosetta Life, two organizations at the forefront of supporting caregivers, express their enthusiasm for the HeArt of Care Alliance and its transformative vision:

Bhavana Issar, CEO and founder of Caregiver Saathi, said, "We are proud to be part of the HeArt of Care Alliance, an initiative that recognizes and appreciates the tireless efforts of carers or caregivers. Caregiver Saathi is committed to enhancing the well-being of caregivers, and this alliance aligns with our mission. By encouraging carers to participate in various art forms, we empower them to share their perspective, life experience and stories that can shift social narratives around Caregivers and Caregiving. In a culture where there is no equivalent term for a carer or family caregiver, We invite all carers to participate actively and showcase the beauty and strength of caregiving."

Lucinda Jarrett, Artistic Director, Rosetta Life, said, "At Rosetta Life, we firmly believe in the power of art to inspire and transform lives. The HeArt of Care Alliance offers a unique platform for carers to express their experiences creatively and challenge existing stereotypes. Through this initiative, we can reimagine caregiving as a source of compassion, joy, and dignity without undervaluing the challenges we face as carers."

The HeArt of Care Alliance launches the project with a series of master classes focused on poetry, dance, and visual art. These classes aim to challenge existing stereotypes surrounding caregiving and provide carers with an expressive creative outlet and an opportunity to share their perspectives with others.

The project is being launched in India through Caregiver Saathi's website, https://www.caregiversaathi.co.in/heartofcare and in the UK via the website, https://heartofcare.net/. To gain inspiration and witness the power of collaboration, please visit the videos page, which showcases examples of how the HeArt of Care Alliance is working together.

To submit images and contribute to this transformative initiative, please visit the submissions pages on the respective websites mentioned above. Let us raise awareness and honour the vital role of carers in our societies.

Caregiver Saathi is a social enterprise dedicated to providing support, education, and empowerment to caregivers. By offering a range of resources and services, including counseling services, support groups, and caregiver training programs, Caregiver Saathi aims to enhance the overall well-being of caregivers. Caregiver Saathi is building a one stop tech enabled human GPS for helping family caregivers in navigating their care journey.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Bhavana Issar, CEO and founder of Caregiver Saathi.

Bhavana.issar@caregiversaathi.co.in +91-9833312168

Rosetta Life is a pioneering arts and health innovation charity, whose vision is to ensure that every person living with life altering illness or facing loss has the opportunity to lead a full creative life.

Rosetta Life develops innovative practices and delivers professional performances that challenge the stigma of life altering illness or loss, engaging participants in transformative creative processes that enable them to alter their own perception of a life altering illness.

The charity's practices develop confidence and creative skills so that participants are able to co-create performances that change the perceptions of audiences about the experience of life with serious illness and build tolerant inclusive communities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lucinda Jarrett, Artistic Director, Rosetta Life

Lucinda.jarrett@rosettalife.org

Other partners include:

Bristol Black Carers (https://www.bristolblackcarers.org.uk/) will work with Rosetta Life artists to deliver the live-streamed performance arts activities and will co create the final performance in partnership with Helix Arts.

Kingston Carers (https://www.kingstoncarers.org.uk/) will lead the live streamed poetry workshops and carers will co-create the final performance in partnership with Helix Arts and Bristol Black Carers

Helix Arts (https://www.helixarts.com/about-us/) will lead the art making aspect of the project leading online arts workshops for communities of carers in Tyneside and in Bristol. They will co create and project manage the performance in Tyneside

muf architecture/ art (http://muf.co.uk/) will conduct an audit through use and test the capacity of public spaces in Tyneside and Bristol to offer capacity to create spaces that nurture

Bristol Black Carers:

Chief Executive: Anndeloris Chacon

Email: ceo@bristolblackcarers.org.uk

Helix Arts:

Chief Executive: Cheryl Gavin

Email: Cheryl.gavin@helixarts.com

