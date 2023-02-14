Carestream showcases ideas that clearly work at 75th Annual Conference of IRIA 2023

Carestream Health exhibited its expanding portfolio of new products and enhanced solutions at the 75th National Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA). With a proven history of delivering innovative, industry-leading medical imaging solutions--built on a century-long foundation of research and science--the company showcased its medical imaging solutions that help improve clinical outcomes, streamline imaging workflow, and lower costs.

Carestream partnered with IRIA being a Gold Sponsor with a sizable booth presence at this national tradeshow held at Amritsar from 2nd February to 5th February 2023. The booth offered an immersive display and hands-on experience of Carestream's innovative medical imaging solutions including X-ray rooms, detectors, software, mobile imaging systems, and laser printers that enhance image capture and processing, and improve workflow.

"Our goal is to deliver solutions that solve customer challenges," said Nikhel Goel, Country General Manager - India & Indian Sub-Continent at Carestream Health India Pvt Ltd. "We deeply value our relationships with our customers and are thankful to everyone who met with us at IRIA to learn how we can help them improve patient care, and to share their insights and observations. We pay close attention to these conversations as we develop new solutions for the future."

Innovative products that gained a lot of attention in the Carestream booth were the Motion Mobile X-ray system, the DRX-Compass digital radiography system and ImageView image processing software. On-site demonstrations and hands-on experiences with the Motion Mobile system gave customers a clear understanding of the product and the benefits of mobile imaging.

Carestream's affordable and popular Focus 35C detector was on display along with its carry case that is designed to protect detectors and laptops in transit and while in storage. In addition, many radiographers were interested in the Lux 35 Detector - the first cesium glass-free medical detector from Carestream.

The Carestream booth also offered an immersive and interactive experience of the state-of-the-art DRX-Compass DR system, Carestream's mid-tier offering specially curated for the Indian market. DRX-Compass is an upgrade-friendly DR unit with a broad array of advanced features and options to accelerate workflow to a new altitude of efficiency.

Carestream also displayed its DRYVIEW laser imaging systems and demonstrated the printing of DICOM images on its films.

Last but not least the Carestream team showcased its ImageView software with its advanced capabilities to assist radiologists in making an informed diagnosis. These advanced capabilities included Tube and Line Visualization, Pneumothorax Visualization, and Bone Suppression software. The value of these robust processing features added to the increased footfall at the booth.

"Our commitment to quickly respond to the needs of the radiology community with ideas that clearly work is as strong as ever, and we are solidly positioned to continue developing solutions that have quantifiable benefits to our customers and their patients," said Goel. "The experience at the booth was very positive for delegates and partners. It was exciting to see the vibrant discussions in our booth, especially on the Compass-DR system that can help improve clinical outcomes and make workflow more efficient."

