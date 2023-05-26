Carl Zeiss India Unveils First State-of-the-Art ZEISS VISION CENTER in Mumbai, Redefining Eyewear Experience

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first ZEISS VISION CENTER, in Mumbai, by Elrica Global Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (E.G.E.P.L.). This state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize the way Mumbaikars experience vision care and eyewear solutions.

The ZEISS VISION CENTER, located in Thane West, will bring together cutting-edge technology, personalized service, and the expertise of ZEISS to provide customers with an unparalleled eyecare experience. The center aims to cater to the diverse needs of individuals seeking the highest quality vision solutions and comprehensive eye examinations.

Speaking at the launch event, Rohan Paul, Business Head - Vision Care at Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt said, "We are thrilled to bring our first ZEISS VISION CENTER to Mumbai, an initiative that will provide the city with a world-class destination for comprehensive vision care. We believe that exceptional vision is fundamental to an individual's overall well-being. With this ZEISS VISION CENTER, we aim to enhance the quality of life for Mumbaikars by offering innovative optical solutions and excellent customer service through our partners."

"The launch of the ZEISS VISION CENTER is a testament to Carl Zeiss India's commitment to delivering innovative and advanced optical solutions to its customers. It features the latest diagnostic tools and equipment, including advanced eye examination instruments, precision refractometers, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, ensuring accurate assessments and precise prescriptions," Rohan Paul added.

Talking about the inauguration Director of Elrica Global Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are honored to be associated with ZEISS Group, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics. Their unmatched expertise and commitment to precision align perfectly with our vision for the ZEISS VISION CENTER. With this collaboration, we can offer our customers the most advanced and reliable optical solutions available in the market. Together with ZEISS, we are confident that we will revolutionize the eyecare industry in Mumbai, setting new benchmarks for excellence and ensuring optimal vision for our valued customers. We remain committed to enhancing the quality of life for our customers by delivering innovative optical solutions and exceptional service."

At the ZEISS VISION CENTER, customers will have access to an extensive range of ZEISS eyewear products, renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, advanced lens technologies, and stylish designs. The center offers a wide selection of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses to suit every individual's style and visual requirements.

What sets the ZEISS VISION CENTER apart is its team of highly skilled optometrists and optical experts who provide personalized care and expert advice to customers. Whether it's choosing the perfect frame, customizing lens options, or addressing specific eye care concerns, the dedicated staff at the center will ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor