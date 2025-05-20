Carrera Eyewear Unveils Exclusive Collaboration with Pat Cummins

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20: Carrera Eyewear, part of Safilo Group, a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing for over 90 years sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets, is proud to announce an exclusive co-branded collection with Australian Cricket Test and One Day International Captain, Pat Cummins.

This outstanding collaboration embodies the brand's spirit, encapsulated in the slogan: "The state of mind and allure of competitive souls who dare to make the difference."

In partnership with Carrera's talented design team in Italy, Pat has customised six of his favourite Carrera styles, introducing three new sunglasses and three optical frames available in India from May 2025. Each piece features an exclusive new green colour, inspired by the Australian green and gold colourways, along with Pat's signature printed in gold and the inscription "Pat Cummins Selection" on the temples to affirm the uniqueness of the product.

"I am thrilled to partner with Carrera, a brand that shares my passion for excellence," said Pat. "After a successful year as the brand's ambassador, I am really proud to have my own CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS Collection which is a true reflection of our shared perspective to be bold and stand out from the crowd. I admire Carrera's distinctive style and through these designs we have achieved the perfect balance of functionality, style and craftmanship. Just as in cricket, where every detail counts, I believe that eyewear style and sophistication makes a significant difference off the field."

Pat Cummins is not just one of Australia's greatest sportspeople; his story epitomises the Carrera ethos of pushing boundaries and standing out from the crowd. His impressive international cricket career marked by remarkable performances, tactical brilliance, and unwavering leadership mirrors the ambitious style, sophistication and innovation that define the Carrera brand.

"We are thrilled to be launching the CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS Selection," says Alberto Macciani, Safilo Chief Marketing Officer Own Core Brands & Global Head Communications. "Pat has some incredible achievements in cricket, and he greatly embodies the Carrera DNA, always taking action for what he believes on and off-field. This selection of iconic models, with Pat's design influence has a contemporary and stylish attitude, which perfectly demonstrates both Carrera's and Pat's approach."

CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS SELECTION is a collaboration that merges sport attitude and contemporary lifestyle, customers globally can express their competitive spirit through their passion with high quality eyewear.

