Carzonrent appoints Yogender Verma as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/PNN): Carzonrent, one of India's premium car rental compes, has announced the appointment of Yogender Verma as its Chief Executive Officer. Yogender, who has been working as CTO of the company since 2019, has taken on this new role to steer the company towards greater success.

With two decades of experience in Mobility, Automotive and Logistics Technologies and scaling up startups, Yogender is well-equipped to lead Carzonrent through the changing landscape of the industry and achieve long term growth for the company, Carzonrent said in its statement.

"Yogender's leadership skills and deep understanding of Mobility technologies will be invaluable in guiding the company through the next phase of its growth" said Rajiv K. Vij, Chairman of Carzonrent Group.

"Carzonrent is the market leader in Car Rental industry with a highly motivated and skilled team and I am very excited to lead the team as CEO " said Yogender. "We have been at the forefront of sustainability and innovation and have a very successful track record and I look forward to building further on our success through Service Excellence and Partnerships."

"As we continue to work towards more ambitious goals and integrating more technical & sustainable transportation solutions for our customers, we are thrilled to have Yogender as our new CEO," said Sakshi Vij, Executive Director of Carzonrent.

As the CEO of the Carzonrent Group, he will be responsible to lead the team and achieve Orgzation's Objectives including Service Excellence, Profitability and business growth /expansion.

With Yogender at the helm, Carzonrent is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership position in the Indian car rental market.

