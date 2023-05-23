CASHe's Chief Operating Officer Yashoraj Tyagi Selected For Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Forbes has revealed its highly anticipated eighth annual "30 Under 30 Asia" list for the class of 2023, and among the honorees is Yashoraj Tyagi, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer of CASHe. Published by the renowned global media company, the list showcases 300 remarkable young entrepreneurs, leaders, and trailblazers from the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30. It celebrates their exceptional contributions in driving innovation and effecting positive change within their respective fields. Honorees are selected by Forbes editors and celebrity judges out of tens of thousands of applicants nominated worldwide.

Yashoraj has been recognized in the Finance and Venture capital list for his pioneering work in the field of Finance by successfully creating a scalable and high-impact technology platform, which has empowered millions of unbanked and underbanked people in India and paved the way for their rapid financial inclusion.

During his tenure at CASHe, Yashoraj successfully spearheaded the transformation of its business processes, launched industry-first solutions, and diversified its product portfolio, helping the company gain critical market share and user base. He has won several industry recognitions for himself in the past and has helped the company gain critical industry recognition.

Reflecting on this achievement, Yashoraj says, "Since my early days as a passionate tech enthusiast, I have dreamed of leaving a lasting impact in the ever-evolving realm of financial technology. I am thrilled to contribute to the revolution of the Indian financial industry by enhancing credit accessibility for the digitally underserved generation. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at CASHe."

CASHe is a modern mobile-first credit-led financial wellness platform designed for the 21st-century economy - providing the underserved digital natives with a host of financial products such as short-term credit, bite-size insurance, payments, and investment solutions - all in one place, to help them achieve financial independence. The company is driven by a team of passionate tech evangelists, credit-scoring experts, data scientists, and software engineers. Together, they leverage technology to promote and foster financial inclusion for the underserved digital natives across India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor