Income Tax Department Extends Deadline for Filing Form 10A/10AB by Taxpayers to June 30

New Delhi, April 25: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing Form 10A/Form 10AB by trusts, institutions, and funds under the Income-tax Act till June 30, 2024. The CBDT said the date has been extended to avoid hardships to taxpayers who are facing genuine problems and had requested an extension.

Earlier also, the CBDT had extended the date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB to mitigate the problems of the taxpayers. The last such extension was till September 30, 2023. The CBDT clarified that the extended date is also applicable in cases where any existing trust, institution, or fund failed to file Form 10A for AY 2022-23 within the extended due date, and subsequently, applied for provisional registration as a new entity and received Form 10AC.

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Before This Date to Avoid Double TDS Deduction.

These trusts can also now avail of this opportunity to surrender Form 10AC and apply for registration for AY 2022-23 as an existing trust, institution, or fund in Form 10A till June 30.

The CBDT added that those trusts, institutions, or funds whose applications for re-registration were rejected solely on the grounds of late filing or filing under a wrong section code, may also submit a fresh application in Form 10AB within the aforesaid extended deadline of June 30. The applications as per Form 10A/Form 10AB shall be filed electronically through the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor