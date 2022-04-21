CBI arrests CGST superintendents in Bhopal for accepting bribes
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday it has arrested a superintendent, CGST & Central Excise, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
A case was registered against two superintendents of CGST & Central Excise, Arera Hills, Bhopal on a complaint alleging therein about the demand of undue advantage of Rs 10,00,000/- from the complainant for settling the CGST case against his partnership firm. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on 20 April 2022, according to an official statement released by the CBI.
CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Bhopal which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, it said.
The arrested accused is being produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal, the statement added.
