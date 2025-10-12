CBIC initiates thorough probe into allegations made by Wintrack

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has initiated a thorough vigilance investigation into the allegations made by Wintrack Inc. regarding alleged irregularities in Chennai Customs.

Based on the prima facie findings, the probe has been initiated which is proposed to be completed in a time frame of 4–6 weeks, CBIC said in a post on X.

The CBIC received the factual enquiry report from the Department of Revenue (DoR), which was mandated to undertake a fair, transparent and fact-based enquiry into the allegations.

“To ensure the investigation is credible, free and fair, CBIC has relieved the officers identified in the report of their present responsibilities with immediate effect and posted them out of the jurisdiction,” it further noted.

The report also indicates the possibility of cheating and private fraud by the importer’s own agents and intermediaries.

“License of the Customs Broker Agent named in the report has been suspended under regulation 16 of Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018 pending the final outcome of the vigilance investigation. Also, police complaint has been lodged against the unauthorised intermediaries,” said CBIC.

Further, CBIC is constituting a Task Force under Member (Customs) to take further corrective operational measures.

These include a comprehensive review of all pending cases to ensure consistent, transparent and legally correct application of regulations, with particular attention to MSMEs and small-scale importers.

It would also ensure that there is no scope for misuse of authority or retribution against complainants, with close monitoring of such cases for fair and expeditious disposal as per law.

This also includes implementation of complete anonymity in faceless assessment by masking additional details and issuing appropriate instructions to all officers; strictly enforcing access to Customs locations to only authorised CHAs (Custom House Agents); and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms through parameterised monitoring and regular review with field formations.

These measures underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring integrity in Customs administration, strengthening systemic processes, and facilitate seamless trade and commerce, said the CBIC.

