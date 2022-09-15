CBREX Appoints Chetan Anand As Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Chetan Anand – CRO

New Delhi (India), September 15: CBREX, a tech based B2B talent sourcing platform, has announced the appointment of Chetan Anand as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Chetan has over 18 years of experience with leading firms such as PwC, GE and Artiman Ventures. At PwC, he led the growth of Entrepreneurial & Private Businesses practice and advised several large privately held businesses and growth stage companies. Prior to PwC, he was Director of Business at VuCast Inc., a US-based early-stage venture in the broadcast technology space, which was funded by Artiman Ventures, where he subsequently worked as a principal. Chetan is Computer Science graduate from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He holds an MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT, Delhi). As a Chevening Scholar, Chetan specialized in Science & Innovation at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, UK.

In his role as the CRO, Chetan will work with the founding team and will be expected to drive a scalable, sustainable, and predictable revenue growth. His responsibilities will include owning the P&L, platform adoption, international expansion, and new business initiatives.

Welcoming Chetan Anand onboard, Gautam Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of CBREX said, “As CBREX embarks on an ambitious growth phase, we are pleased to welcome Chetan Anand onboard. I am confident that his rich and diverse experiences in helping companies grow rapidly, his creative insights and his skills in grooming high performance teams will be invaluable in chartering our path to success.”

On joining CBREX, Chetan said “It is an absolute delight to be a part of a company which is redefining how employers source talent across the world. I have known the experienced and highly talented founding team for over 5 years and watched the company grow from an early stage. I am convinced that CBREX is uniquely positioned to transform the talent sourcing industry. It’s a privilege to belong to something as revolutionary as CBREX and I look forward to working with Gautam and the founding team.”

CBREX is a B2B tech platform connecting enterprises to recruitment agencies across the world. CBREX enables recruiting firms of all sizes access validated open requisitions from enterprise hirers, including high margin international mandates and niche talent requirements. Conversely, CBREX enables enterprises to engage with hundreds of talent sourcing firms to fulfill all their talent requirements – high volume, niche hard-to-fill and even international requirements. From onboarding bona fide firms, to setting up requirements screening criteria, to scoring resumes for fit and helping recruiters schedule candidates for interviews, CBREX does it all.

Today CBREX counts over 90 enterprises as customers, and over 5000 talent sourcing firms use the platform for accessing open recruitment requirements.

Visit https://www.cbr.exchange/ to know more.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor