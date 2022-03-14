CBSE Term 1 Result is out: [Key Takeaways after declaration of result] Prepare in last 30 days to score 90 percent

For CBSE Term 1 Class 10th of academic session 2021-22 which was held in Nov-Dec, 2021 CBSE has declared the result on their official website cbseresults.nic.in today after a long delay.

CBSE tweeted their official Twitter handle to specify the status of the result announcement after the announcement of the CBSETerm 2 date sheet.

Key Takeaways

* To download mark sheets, students can log in with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

* Students should note that CBSE has only released the scorecards of Term 1 not the final result as pass, fail or essential repeat.

* While the performance of the CBSE Term 1 has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Scores of Internal Assessment are already available with the schools.

* Students who are unsatisfied with the marks provided by the examiner can apply for the revaluation process of the CBSE board Term 1 by paying a certain fee. Last year, CBSE charged Rs. 500 per subject for the re-evaluation applications.

* A compartment exam facility is provided to those students who are usually unable to get the minimum passing marks in the board exam. You will be able to submit the application form for the CBSE improvement/ compartment examination to online submission only.

* Over 36 lakh students appeared in the Term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.

If you are worried about CBSE Term 2 exams? and you are running late finishing the entire syllabus. Well, don't worry anymore as educators first advise to students is to relax well and keep their minds stress-free after results. Regardless of the talks going around, this is the most crucial challenge that you will face in your life. Because on the brighter side you can easily score 90% even with just 30 days of preparation even if you are lacking now. Here are some useful tips and changes you can adopt to prepare for the exam in a faster and better way.

Know

Before preparing your study plan. Know thoroughly about the syllabus and marking scheme and identify your strengths and weaknesses. Make a list of topics or chapters where you lack followed by a list of chapters carrying high weightage join them. Make sure you allocate more time to your weak subject/chapters and less time to the subject and chapters you are strong at.

Plan

First of all, each is as unique as every other student. They have different approaches, requirements, strengths, weaknesses, and lifestyles. So, you should create a well-defined study plan suiting your needs and sleep cycle. As time management ensures your conscious effort to cover and practice the syllabus. One smart way to plan your study is to start preparing for exams in the reverse order, that is, prepare first for the last exam so that you prepare for the first exam about 1 week before the exam.

Pro tip: Be it learning new concepts, practising questions, or for revision, allocate separate time for each of them.

Study

There is no trick or tip to studying. You have to put in the hard yards by going through each word, paragraph, page and book. Generally, very little chance of a question beyond so stick to NCERT and ensure that you are well versed with each concept. Do not ignore diagrams, tables or graphs as questions can be asked from them.















Practice

For theory-based questions, extract questions from at least 7 past years' question papers for each chapter that are frequently asked. Solving previous years will boost your confidence. You will also be able to understand the kind of questions to be expected in the exam and re-align your preparation accordingly. Be time-bound and check your speed as required in CBSE Term 2.

Every Night

Every night before the exam is very much crucial for performance on exam day. Too much stress at night and cramming minutes before can send your brain into a downward spiral. Sleep every day on time and take proper meals to get the most out of your body.

Board exams are considered to be the most important stage in the academic life of a student as it affects career prospects in the future but they should not be stressed about a lot. With calm and composed preparation, you will be able to score 90% with just 30 days of preparation.

Good Luck!

