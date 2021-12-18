CBSE Term 2 Boards 2022 chapter-wise mock tests uploaded on website: Time table released

CBSE has successfully taken the term 1 board exams for students of class 10th and 12th in MCQ format.

With the completion of these exams, students are eagerly waiting for the upcoming guidelines for the term 2 exams.

But, instead of waiting for the new guidelines students can start preparing for the term 2 board exams as per the guidelines issued by the CBSE in the starting phase of academic session 2021-22.

CBSE has even released the timetable for various subjects on its official website. In addition to that, students can also check out the mock tests uploaded on the website.

It is very important for the students appearing for the CBSE term 2 board examination to be aware of the important information that CBSE keeps on updating.

Below is various useful information regarding the timetable release and mock tests updates on the official CBSE website.

CBSE term 2 exam timetable

For the term 2 board exams, CBSE is planning to take the descriptive exams unlike term 1.

The term 2 exams will be conducted for 2 hours and students will encounter questions related to case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions.

Both of the term exams will collectively contribute to the final board results of the students.

In any inevitable circumstances, if the descriptive exams would not be feasible, then CBSE will proceed further with the MCQ-based examination.

Students can check the bifurcated-syllabus with the marking scheme on the official website of CBSE. In addition to that, CBSE has also launched a timetable for various subjects that students can easily refer to.

Chapter-wise mock tests uploaded

Term 2 board exams will be conducted in March or April 2022. To facilitate the students with the handy and up-to-the-mark preparation, CBSE has even released the chapter-wise mock tests.

The mock tests are specifically designed by keeping the rationalized syllabus in mind.

Students will encounter the questions for every chapter to get holistic preparation material for their board exams. Moreover, this will help the students to get clarity about the important concepts.

As soon as the students are done with their syllabus, students can start practicing the mock tests. This will not only provide them with better preparation but will also help them to get acquainted with the weak areas and work upon them.

Mock-tests will cover all the typologies that will be asked in the term 2 board exams. So, they will act as a great gateway to help students get a clear picture of the type of questions that they will encounter on the day of the exam.

Final Thoughts

Students should stay tuned with all the latest updates and the guidelines launched by the CBSE for term 2 board exams.

The students must appear for the term 2 exams as well. Because according to the bifurcated syllabus of CBSE, both terms are equally important.

And both of them will contribute to the final board score. So, stay tuned for more latest updates!

