CBTF Speed News associates with Iconic Gold Awards as presenting partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: CBTF Speed News, a global platform featuring news, articles and live cricket scores, has partnered with the much-awaited and prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2023, the annual award show that honours the best performers in the Indian film & TV industry.

Twitter Link: https://instagram.com/cbtfspeednews

CBTF Speed News is the brainchild of Amit Majithia, a cricket lover since his young days. The objective of starting the platform was to ensure cricket lovers around the world can stay abreast of the latest news and views from the world of cricket. The platform was very much needed considering the amount of cricket that is played these days, and it is extremely difficult to keep track of all matches.

https://instagram.com/cbtfspeednews

“We are delighted to welcome CBTF Speed News as the Presenting Partner of the Iconic Gold Awards 2023. In a short span of time, CBTF Speed News has emerged as the most popular portal for the latest updates, information, and news related to cricket and cricketers. It is the perfect partner for us, and I am confident that the association will be mutually beneficial,” said Piyush Jaiiswaal , CEO of Iconic Gold Awards.

“Cricket and glamour have always been connected closely, and hence we believe that our association with Iconic Gold Awards is a natural partnership. We are committed to bringing the very best from the world of cricket to our readers and viewers. We are confident that the association with Iconic Gold Awards, which is a highly respected and coveted award, will help us reach the level we strive to,” said Amit Majithia, Founder and Director of CBTF Speed News.

https://instagram.com/amit_majithia

Iconic Gold Awards felicitates and best and the most deserving performances in films, TV, and OTT domains. It is held annually, and the winners are selected on the basis of public votes and an expert jury. The awards recognise the best performances in the world of art and entertainment and are conferred on those who have excelled in art & culture, film, acting, singing, direction, entertainment and more.

YouTube Link:

https://youtube.com/@iconicgoldawards

In addition to well-researched news and views related to cricket, CBTF Speed News also brings live ball-by-ball commentary of key matches, series schedules, players’ data, cricketing records, and more to millions of users around the world. Its founder Amit Majithia also owns BCC Music & Events, a Dubai-based music production company that has launched popular artists. Actor Emraan Hashmi is the brand ambassador of CBTF Speed News.

For more information on Iconic Gold Awards 2023, you may visit https://instagram.com/iconicgoldaward

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor