CCI approves acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care division by Patanjali Foods

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the acquisition of the Home and Personal Care (HPC) division of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) by Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL).

According to CII, the HPC division of PAL includes a broad range of products covering hair care, skin care, dental care, and home care segments.

By acquiring this division, PFL is set to diversify its business portfolio, which is traditionally centred around food processing, oilseed refining, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) related to health, nutrition, and edible oils.

Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL), is known for its operations in oilseeds processing, refining crude oil for edible purposes, and producing value-added products from soya and other raw materials.

PFL is also involved in the FMCG space, offering a variety of food items, biscuits, nutraceutical products, and even renewable energy generation through wind power.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL), on the other hand, is widely recognised for its Ayurvedic products and herbo-mineral preparations.

It has built a strong presence in the market with its offerings in Ayurvedic medicines, dairy items, bulk trading of rice, and the manufacturing of personal care and health products under the HPC division.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen PFL's position in the home and personal care market, allowing it to leverage PAL's established brand in Ayurvedic-based personal care products.

A detailed order from the Competition Commission will follow, outlining the terms and conditions of this acquisition.

