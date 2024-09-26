CDSL announce uniform tariff of Rs 3.50 per transaction effective October 1st

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), on Thursday announced the introduction of a uniform tariff of Rs 3.50 per debit transaction, effective from October 1, 2024, the company informed the exchange in a filing.

This move by the depository is expected to streamline transaction costs for over 13 crore investors who rely on CDSL for their depository needs.

In addition to the new tariff structure, CDSL also announced that certain discounts will remain applicable. Specifically, female demat account holders, either as sole or first holders, will continue to receive a discount of Rs 0.25 per debit transaction.

Similarly, a Rs 0.25 discount will also be applied to debit transactions related to Mutual Fund and Bond ISINs (International Securities Identification Numbers).

"Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL"), Asia's only listed depository and wealth custodian for over 13 crore investors is pleased to announce uniform tariff. CDSL announces uniform tariff of Rs 3.5/debit transaction" said the company.

The revised tariff aims to standardize transaction costs. The transaction costs by a depository like CDSL are fees that are charged when shares are sold from a demat account

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is one of India's two major depositories, alongside NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited).

It was established in 1999, CDSL facilitates the holding and trading of securities such as shares, bonds, and mutual funds in electronic form. Its primary role is to safeguard investors' holdings by providing dematerialization services, which allow physical securities to be converted into digital form.

