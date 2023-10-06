CEAT Creates History; Becomes the 1st in the Tyre Industry Across the World to Win the Deming Grand Prize

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: CEAT Ltd., India's leading tyre manufacturer, has been awarded the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this rare distinction in 2023.

The Deming Grand Prize is an illustrious honour for organizations that have achieved the Deming Prize and have continued to sustain and elevate their Total Quality Management (TQM) practices for more than three years. CEAT has been on the TQM journey for over fifteen years and was the first tyre company outside Japan to win the prestigious Deming Prize in 2017.

Deming Grand was institutionalized in 1969 and is one of the longstanding quality awards presented by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) for excellence in Total Quality Management (TQM). CEAT is one of only 33 companies worldwide to win this honour and the only tyre brand on a global stage.

Companies that operate at high levels of TQM stand out in their customer centricity, systematic way of working and people capabilities.

Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, CEAT Ltd., said, "We're deeply honoured by the Deming Grand Prize. This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our gratitude goes to our invaluable partners and vendors for their steadfast support. This achievement inspires us to continue leading the tyre manufacturing industry worldwide, focusing on quality and customer satisfaction."

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Ltd., said, "We are extremely delighted with this achievement. Winning this prize reflects our robust business systems and processes, leading to the creation of highly reliable and dependable products and services every time. This is delivered through involvement of every employee and all stakeholders making it truly partnership based. We believe that CEAT's customer-centric approach and superior quality standards have played a critical role in winning us this honour."

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, was established in 1958. Today, CEAT is one of India's leading tyre manufacturers and has a strong presence in global markets. CEAT produces more than 41 million high-performance tyres, catering to various segments like 2-3 Wheelers, Passenger and Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles.

RPG Group, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of US$ 4.4 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

