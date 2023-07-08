Ceat Indian Supercross Racing League Announces Panchshil Racing as the Inaugural Franchise Team.

● Former Motocross racer and motorsport enthusiast Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty, reafﬁrms his commitment to the sport and acquires the inaugural team

● Mr Chordia secures the rights of the ﬁrst team franchise of the league and proudly names it “Panchshil Racing.”

● Team Panchshil Racing will be contending for the ultimate recognition in the inaugural season of the league commencing in October 2023

● CEAT ISRL (Indian Supercross Racing League), established by former international racer Veer Patel from Vadodara, is poised to reach new heights of achievement.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: CEAT Indian Supercross League has bestowed Panchshil Racing with the prestigious honour of being the league’s ﬁrst team franchise for its inaugural season. Led by the Chairman of Panchshil Realty, Mr. Atul Chordia, the acquisition of this team solidiﬁes his commitment to the sport. As the team’s home base, Pune, renowned as the mecca of Supercross racing in India, will witness Panchshil Racing’s triumphs and aspirations come to life on the grand stage.

A former racer himself, Mr. Chordia has achieved remarkable success in various national races, earning numerous accolades along the way. His deep-rooted enthusiasm and unwavering support have propelled him to be an invaluable asset to the sport. Panchshil Realty has established a formidable reputation in the real estate industry with a remarkable portfolio of pioneering projects. From introducing branded residences to the country to developing the iconic Trump Towers Pune, Panchshil has partnered with global giants to elevate the lifestyle of the city. Panchshil also brought world-class hospitality to Pune through venerated properties such as The Ritz Carlton Pune, J.W. Marriott, Marriott Suites, Doubletree by Hilton, and Oakwood Residences and has now forayed overseas to build Amari Raaya in the Maldives. Panchshil has also built Eon Free Zone, India’s ﬁrst IT & IT-es SEZ, ICC Tech Park, MCCIA Trade Towers and World Trade Centre, Pune, amongst others fostering an inclusive work environment that promotes work-life balance. Through its portfolio spanning residential to ofﬁce parks and retail to hospitality, Panchshil has been instrumental in reshaping Pune city’s landscape and has now ventured across the country.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty, said, “At Panchshil Racing, we are thrilled to be the pioneering team joining the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. With my experience as an athlete and my deep-rooted passion for sports, we recognize the immense potential of Supercross in India. The CEAT ISRL provides us with an exceptional platform to display our commitment to the sport’s development in the country. Based in Pune, our full-ﬂedged Supercross Race team will be managed with the utmost professionalism, adhering to the highest standards of the sport. We are determined to deliver thrilling and high-quality racing that will captivate Supercross enthusiasts nationwide. I extend my best wishes to ISRL as it sets a new benchmark in global Supercross events.”

At the momentous occasion, Veer Patel, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Chordia and Panchshil Realty as the ﬁrst franchisee owner to the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. A well-known and respected name in India, we are conﬁdent that they will be a great addition to the league. Furthermore, the association with Panchshil Racing and the league perfectly aligns with the shared vision and mission. Atul’s rich experience and acumen in the sport will surely help the team and the league reach new heights. We take great pride in having Mr. Atul Chordia as the inaugural team owner, given his unwavering passion and patronage for Supercross over the years.”

Mr Sujith Kumar – Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of the FMSCI, added, “I am conﬁdent that Panchshil Racing will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. Led by the remarkable Mr. Atul Chordia, their team is set to etch their names in the annals of Supercross history as true trailblazers in India. With Mr Chordia’s extensive involvement in the sport, he has not only left an pride to witness their unwavering support for the sport, and I eagerly await the exhilarating feats they will accomplish in the days to come.”

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), is a groundbreaking World’s ﬁrst-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together riders from all over the World to compete in various formats and categories. The league is all set to revolutionize the World of motorsports in the country, bringing together adrenaline-pumping action, entertainment, glamour, and ﬁerce competition.

The inaugural season will commence at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by thrilling events in prominent metro cities. From October to December 2023, fans across these cities will witness the breathtaking displays of skills, daring manoeuvres, and high-speed action that will redeﬁne Supercross racing.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor