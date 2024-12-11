CEAT Specialty Unveils MINEMAX X3 at bauma CONEXPO India 2024

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11: CEAT Specialty, a global leader in off-highway and agricultural tyres, is launching new range of OTR tyres at bauma CONEXPO India 2024, the premier trade fair for the construction and mining industry. The event will take place from December 11-14, 2024, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

bauma CONEXPO India is a dynamic platform bringing together industry leaders to showcase groundbreaking innovations. CEAT Specialty will proudly exhibit its new range of specialised tyres designed to tackle the most challenging construction, mining, and industrial applications. A key highlight of the event will be the unveiling of MINEMAX X3, an advanced tyre range meticulously designed for the demanding requirements of the mining segment, along with the innovative I-Tyre, featuring cutting-edge technology for real-time performance monitoring.

Additional lineup includes ROCK XL R 21 and LXLM31 radial tyres, designed for earthmovers and cranes and manufactured with a special cut-resistant compound to endure harsh operating conditions. CEAT Specialty also highlights its innovative solid tyres for forklifts, aimed at providing operational comfort while ensuring minimal downtime. Featured products include the ELEVETA X3, a forklift tyre with deep non-directional treads and enhanced sidewall protection for industrial environments; the LOAD XL, a backhoe loader tyre offering superior heat resistance and durability for tough terrains; the ROCK XL, a mining tyre with cut-resistant compounds, self-cleaning lugs, and a robust casing; and the PORT PRO RX TL 40PR E4, a tyre built for port applications with extra-deep treads, heat-resistant compounds, and strong bead construction for high-load operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, remarked, "bauma CONEXPO is an important platform for showcasing our internationally acclaimed OTR tyres. This year, we are proud to launch advanced products like the MINEMAX X3 which demonstrate our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the industry. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce innovative products over the next few years that will raise the standards of performance and durability in the OTR segment."

Visit CEAT Specialty at Hall No. 11, Booth No. O 01 to explore these innovative solutions and find out how their premium tyres can help optimise operations, reduce costs, and enhance overall efficiency.

About CEAT Specialty

Founded in 1924 in Italy, CEAT is a leading tyre manufacturer with a strong presence in over 110 countries. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, CEAT is the flagship company of the RPG group. It produces more than 41 million high-performance tyres, catering to various segments like 2-3 Wheelers, Passenger and Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles.

CEAT is the first tyre brand in the world to receive the prestigious Deming Grand Prize from the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE), for outstanding achievement in the field of Total Quality Management. It is also the first tyre brand in the world to be awarded Lighthouse Designation by the World Economic Forum for its use of fourth industrial revolution technologies CEAT Specialty is CEAT's division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres.

