CEC Rajiv Kumar asks IIIDEM to design training content using latest AI-based tools

Delhi [India], June 6 : Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel inaugurated the hostel block at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Dwarka.

IIIDEM is the training and capacity building arm of the Election Commission of India established in 2011 to train, prepare and equip election officials and other stakeholders for delivery of free, fair, credible and error-free elections.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Rajiv Kumar asked IIIDEM to design training content and training methods for the election officials using the latest AI tools to make it engaging and in the self-learning mode.

"The Election processes are so robust that all guidelines, information, and forms have been codified and standardized. They need to be integrated in a way through AI tools for easy reference, search and interactive training," CEC said.

Rajiv Kumar further said that as the world's largest democracy, IIIDEM needs to expand collaboration for training election officials in other democracies as well.

The hostel building inaugurated today has 84 rooms and 9 suites.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor