CecureUs Announces Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23

New Delhi (India), February 9: CecureUs is proud to announce its Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23, which aims to recognize and award India’s organizations in these three areas: Diversity & Inclusion, Employee Wellness, and POSH.

Important Dates and Registration Criteria

The deadline for submissions of nominations is Feb 20, 2023. The awards will be announced on Mar 16, 2023

The awards ceremony will broadcast live on Mar 16, 2023, through a streaming link, which will be available through CecureUs social media links.

The awards try to showcase individual organizations’ large efforts in areas such as:

Creating a culture of diversity Building a workforce inclusive of gender, race, age, nationality, sexual orientation, culture, education, and life experience. Acceptance of individual employee needs, especially around mental health & wellness.

Selection Process

The winners will be declared through a 3-step process:

Initial Assessment. Screening & Documentation Review Deep Dive Interviews Compiling Scores Award Recognition

The awards will recognize organizations with proven records and practices that make a difference to their employee workforce in a tangible manner. The winners will be handpicked by eminent individuals from different walks of life, comprising lawyers, activists, social entrepreneurs, HR experts, and government officials.

“We are thrilled to bring the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards back for another year,” said Ms. Viji Hari, the founder of CecureUs. This event is a testament to our commitment to recognizing and placing in the spotlight organizations striving to create safe workplaces. The awards endeavour to showcase individual organizations’ tangible efforts in areas such as: Creating a culture of diversity (stemming from many sources, including gender, race, age, nationality, sexual orientation, culture, education, and life experience), inclusion and acceptance of individual employee need especially around mental health & wellness. “We can’t wait to see who will take home the awards this year.”

The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23 is open to corporate businesses consisting of a minimum of 200 employees who can nominate themselves to compete in this prestigious event.

For more information about the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23, please visit the CecureUs website.

CecureUs is a leading organization dedicated to promoting and recognizing excellence. The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ‘23 is just one of the many ways we support and celebrate those who are making a difference in the corporate workplace.

