CeDISI Trust and Muthoot Microfin Launch Digital MSME Yatra 2025 to Empower Micro Businesses in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], August 12: The Centre for Digital Inclusion and Social Impact (CeDISI) Trust, with the support of Muthoot Microfin Ltd, has launched the second edition of its annual two-month-long Digital MSME Yatra™, an initiative aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of Early, Nano, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Flagged off from Muthoot Microfin's Delhi office on 1 July by Mr. Piyush Singh, Founder and Chairperson of CeDISI Trust, and Mr. Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of Muthoot Microfin Limited, the Yatra spans across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, engaging with micro-business owners and SMEs.

The Yatra focuses on three critical pillars: a. understanding MSMEs' digitalisation needs and Digital Safety, b. Showcasing Fintech and Skill Development Solutions in Payments, Lending, CRM, and more and c. raising Awareness of Government Schemes and Assessing MSMEs' Knowledge of Available Support Mechanisms.

Piyush Singh remarked, "India's MSME backbone must be digitally future-ready. This Yatra is not just about awareness, it's about action, dialogue, and linking MSMEs to tools and systems that can transform their businesses."

Sadaf Sayeed added, "Muthoot Microfin is proud to support this initiative as we believe financial inclusion must go hand-in-hand with digital empowerment. Many small businesses, especially women entrepreneurs and first-generation business owners, face challenges in accessing and adopting digital tools. This Yatra will help bridge these knowledge and access gaps by connecting MSMEs directly with practical solutions that can enhance their business operations. We see this as an important step toward building a more digitally inclusive economy."

The Digital MSME Yatra™ is a grassroots effort to drive inclusive growth by listening to the needs of Early, Nano and MSMEs and connecting them with solutions that work. CeDISI Trust has also released a comprehensive report on MSME digitalisation, titled "MSME TechTrack" that covers A to Z of MSME schemes, proposed definition of Early and Nano enterprises and initiatives as well as 16+ tools that can help them to go digital. The report can be downloaded free from the CeDISI Trust's website.

So far, the Yatra has garnered tremendous support and enthusiasm from MSMEs and industry veterans, terming this a much-needed initiative to learn the ground-level challenges MSMEs face and the ground-up solutions required. In the coming years, the Digital MSME Yatra™ will gradually expand across India through multiple Yatra partners and ecosystem players.

