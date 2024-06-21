Celebrate at Maple and get an iPhone 15 at Rs 29,401. At the launch of the 1st Apple Premium Partner Store in Mumbai

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 21: Launch of the First Apple Premium Partner Store in Mumbai. Maple proudly announces the grand opening of its first and largest Apple Premium Partner Store in Mumbai, located at Nexus Mall, Seawoods. The grand launch will take place on June 21st, 2024, promising an unparalleled customer experience and exclusive offers.

Save the Date: June 21st, 2024

- iPhone 15: Available at an incredible price of Rs 29,401.

- MacBook: Priced at just Rs 43,100.

Special Launch Offers:

- MacBook Air M3: Available for only Rs 59,100.

- Entire iPhone 15 Series: Offered at unprecedented prices.

- Accessories: Get free accessories worth up to Rs 6,300 with every purchase.

Experience the Difference with Maple

Join us at the grand launch to explore the new 2000 sq ft retail space designed to deliver a unique and memorable Apple purchase experience. Maple, renowned for upholding Apple's highest standards of service, extends its commitment to excellence with this new store. With a strong presence through its PAN India e-commerce platform and 12 retail outlets in Mumbai and Mangalore, Maple has earned the trust of over one million customers.

Easy Upgrade Plan

Maple introduces the 'Easy Upgrade Plan' starting at Rs 4,999 (iPhone). This plan offers an honest 84.7 per cent buyback value, making it easier for customers to upgrade to the next series of iPhones and Mac devices.

Visit us at Nexus Mall, Seawoods, and elevate your Apple experience.

For more information and updates on these exclusive offers, visit the website.

Offer Valid: June 21st - 23rd, 2024, only at Nexus Mall, Seawoods.

You're invited to witness the grand launch and take advantage of these extraordinary deals. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the best in Apple products and services!

