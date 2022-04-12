Celebrated author Sabarna Roy is awarded the Right Choice Awards for Author of Eminence 2022

In a glittering function organized by Brands Impact in New Delhi at Radisson Blu, Dwarka on April 3 afternoon, Madam Neelam Kothari Soni, the Chief Guest, and famous Bollywood Actor handed over the Right Choice Awards for Author of Eminence 2022 to the celebrated and much-awarded author, Sabarna Roy.

Sabarna Roy is Senior Vice President [Business Development] at Electrosteel Castings Limited, an author of eight Literary and three Technical bestselling books, TEDx Speaker, Champions of Change Award 2020 Winner, Times Excellence Award 2021 Winner in Indian Literature, and Golden Glory Award Winner for Critically Acclaimed Bestselling Author of the Year 2021. Sabarna Roy has been selected among the India Today Group: Icons of India. Presently, he is writing his ninth Literary work: an epistolary novel, which is likely to be published in the winter of 2022/23.

Sabarna Roy, during the conversation with Madam Neelam Kothari Soni, said, "I am presently writing an epistolary novel with my co-author, Sita Bhaskar, who has been the editor for my last four books. This book is based on a ballad that I wrote in 2009, titled: Tara, which was a part of my first book, Pentacles. In this ballad, Tara and Sandy, two high schoolmates, meet each other after twenty-six years at the Delhi Airport and start writing letters to each other after thirteen years of meeting in Delhi during the post-Covid times. The collection of these letters is what the epistolary novel is all about."

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor