Celebrating 165 Years of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla – The Legacy Continues

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] November 15:Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, marked a significant milestone as it celebrated 165 years of educational excellence and the enduring ‘Cottonian Spirit.' The Old Cottonians' Weekend 2024, held from October 18-20, was a grand affair, bringing together alumni, faculty, students, and dignitaries to honor the legacy of this prestigious institution.

Founded in 1859 by Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton, BCS has long been recognized as one of India's most distinguished boys' boarding schools, instilling values of discipline, leadership, and academic rigor. The 165th anniversary celebrations encapsulated the spirit and traditions that define the Cottonian experience, reinforcing the school's role in shaping leaders and achievers across generations.

A Weekend of Festivities and Unity

The three-day event began on October 18 with a lively open-air concert by Bollywood singer Akriti Kakar, whose energetic performance set a joyful tone for the weekend. Held on the school's sports grounds, the concert saw more than 1,000 attendees, including students, alumni, and faculty members, join in singing and dancing to popular hits. The event was expertly emceed by BCS student Pranet Rathore, alumnus Vivek Bhasin, and TV presenter Kavita Ralhan, keeping spirits high and the audience engaged.

On the evening of October 19, the historic school façade became the canvas for a Son et Lumière show, blending light, sound, and CGI visuals to tell BCS's storied history. This spectacular display captured the journey of the school from its establishment in 1859 to its present-day achievements, immersing the audience in legendary tales, including the spine-tingling story of the Lefroy House Ghost.

Educational Excellence and Global Recognition

Throughout the event, BCS highlighted its academic and extracurricular achievements. Recently recognized by EducationWorld as India's #1 legacy boys' boarding school, BCS has consistently prioritized educational excellence. The school offers CISCE and Cambridge curricula, with faculty trained under Cambridge programs, ensuring a global standard of education for its students. Over the past three years, BCS students have achieved a perfect pass rate in board exams, with top scores reaching an impressive 98%.

In addition to academic success, BCS students have excelled in sports, with achievements like the school cricket team's international match against Eton College, UK. These accomplishments reflect the institution's commitment to holistic education and preparing students for leadership roles globally.

A Gathering of Legacy and Luminaries

The celebrations were graced by prominent figures, including HP Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Old Cottonian Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, and politician Harish Janartha. Notably, Henry Jodrell, a direct descendant of BCS founder Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton, traveled from the UK to join the celebrations. He expressed pride in the school's journey and the enduring legacy of his ancestor. Renowned author Ruskin Bond, an Old Cottonian, shared a virtual message celebrating the school's anniversary, while the late industrialist Deep C Anand offered heartfelt words on the ‘Cottonian Spirit' shortly before his passing.

About Bishop Cotton School

Bishop Cotton School, established in 1859, has remained a beacon of educational excellence in India. With a focus on character building, intellectual development, and community service, BCS has produced leaders across diverse fields. Today, it continues to provide a world-class education, fortified by a strong alumni network that keeps the Cottonian legacy alive.

For more information on Bishop Cotton School and its 165th Anniversary Celebrations, visit https://bishopcottonshimla.com.

