Celebrating 25 Years: CritiCare Asia & IIFA Foundation Offer Free Check-Ups to 500 Workers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14L: CritiCare Asia Multi-Specialty Hospitals proudly marks its 25th anniversary this year. Established in 1999 by renowned healthcare professionals Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi, CritiCare Asia Hospitals has become a trusted name in medical emergencies. It is committed to providing quality healthcare under the motto “Your Health, Our Concern.”

To commemorate this milestone, CritiCare Asia Hospitals, in partnership with the IIFA Foundation, offers complimentary health check-ups for 500 industry workers, continuing its mission of accessible healthcare for all.

” We founded CritiCare Asia Hospitals with the vision of providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to every individual, regardless of their background. As we celebrate 25 years of service, it's an honour to give back to the community by offering complimentary health check-ups for 500 industry workers. This initiative, along with @iifa foundation, reflects our ongoing commitment to making healthcare available to not only the star but also the offscreen hero’s, says Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi

