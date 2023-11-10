Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence: ICA Edu Skills’ Remarkable Journey

New Delhi (India), November 10: In a world that’s rapidly evolving, the need for skill development and vocational training has never been more significant. ICA Edu Skills, a pioneering training institute, recognized this need when it was incorporated on November 5th, 1999, by the visionary CA Dr. Narendra Shyamsukha. Driven by a mission to bridge the skill gap among Indian youth and empower them with the expertise to secure jobs in various industries, ICA Edu Skills has embarked on a remarkable journey of growth and accomplishment over the past 25 years.

The Foundation of Excellence

ICA Edu Skills began its journey with just four computers in a small building in Kolkata. Fast forward to today, it boasts a PAN India presence with over 300 training centers. This incredible growth is a testament to the institute’s commitment to its mission.

Mission: Strengthening the Industry through Skill Development

ICA Edu Skills’ mission is multi-faceted, designed to fortify its position in the industry and maximize the impact it has on the lives of countless young Indians. By building a strong brand image, enhancing student and employer satisfaction, developing a dedicated and ethical task force, and innovating industry-relevant courses, the institute has consistently raised the bar for vocational training.

Vision: A World-Class, Student-Friendly Institution

The institute envisions itself as a world-class, progressive, cost-effective, and student-friendly institution. ICA Edu Skills aims to provide career-oriented, IT-enabled training that not only benefits students but also serves society by addressing the issue of youth unemployment. The integration of cutting-edge technology and a focus on corporate values further exemplify their vision.

Empowering Through Practical Training

One of the institute’s standout initiatives is the “Any Time Job” (ATJ) card, which ensures lifetime job opportunities for its students. Furthermore, ICA Edu Skills has forged partnerships with renowned universities like Sharda University, GD Goenka University, Techno India University, and Royal Global University. These partnerships have led to the creation of unique undergraduate programs on B.Com, BBA & B.Sc in Data Science that combine a two-year classroom program with a one-year paid internship, effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry.

A Journey of Achievements

As ICA Edu Skills celebrates its 25th year, it can look back on a host of impressive accomplishments:

Trained and placed over 5 lakh students.

Offering training in 22 diverse sectors.

Recognition for training rural BPL youths in various states under the DDU GKY Scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development.

Training 1000+ unemployed youth in 50 PMKK Centers across India under the PMKVY 2.0 scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

ICA Edu Skills also actively participates in various government-sponsored skill development projects, including NULM, CSS for VHSE, UPSDM, ‘Seekho Aur Kamao’ under MoMA, JSDM, SC/ST (funded by SCSTDFC-W.B.), CSR (funded by NTPC, Aditya Birla Group), in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, to name a few.

ICA Edu Skills has actively worked to uplift the livelihoods of individuals, especially in rural and economically marginalized areas, by providing them with industry-relevant skills that enable sustainable employment. Moreover, the organization has been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, running tailored programs to equip women with the skills needed for financial independence, thereby narrowing the gender employment gap and promoting gender equality.

Embracing Digital Trends

Recognizing the shift towards digital marketing and AI, ICA Edu Skills launched the Institute of Digital & Content Marketing (IDCM) in 2020. In just three years, IDCM has become a Google Partner and has successfully trained and placed more than 500 students in this rapidly growing field.

Awards and Accolades

ICA Edu Skills’ dedication and excellence have not gone unnoticed. The institute has received numerous awards and accolades, including the ASSOCHAM NATIONAL LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2018 for Livelihood Creation, ASIA EDUCATION SUMMIT & AWARDS, NATIONAL EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARD, GLOBAL QUALITY AWARDS, BEST VOCATIONAL TRAINING PROVIDER, VOCATIONAL EDUCATION PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR 2014, CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION FROM MUMBAI UNIVERSITY, and EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARDS.

ICA Edu Skills’ 25-year journey is a testament to the power of vision, commitment, and dedicated efforts. As it continues to empower the youth of India and bridge the skill gap in various sectors, it remains a shining example of what can be achieved through a strong sense of purpose and unwavering dedication to the betterment of society. Here’s to the next 25 years of excellence and impact.

