Celebrating Excellence: The Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar 2024

New Delhi [India], September 30: The Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar 2024 took place with grandeur and pride on September 21, 2024, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai. Organized by Afternoon Voice (Founder and Editor-in-Chief Dr. Vaidehi Taman) and co-organized by Mumbai Manus & Democracy, the event honored individuals from diverse fields who have made significant contributions to Maharashtra and the nation.

Powered by Vaidehee Aesthetics and Wellness, Ved Arogyam, and Visionary Voices, with Red Ant as the PR partner and Excel Media as the media partner, the ceremony brought together some of the most prominent personalities from business, entertainment, politics, social work, and more.

Associate Partners of the event were - Grisu Media Arts, Brand World Digital Media, Highxbrand and Khabar24.

The event recognised established figures and rising stars, ensuring a blend of wisdom and youthful energy.

Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Minister for Education and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, was the Chief Guest. Sonali Kulkarni, the celebrated Indian film actress, added a touch of Bollywood glamour as the Chief Guest, making the occasion even more memorable.

The Guests of Honour included revered figures like Sadguru Shri Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar, Co-Chairman of the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir Samiti - Pandharpur and Chairman of Shri Nath Sansthan - Ausa, Padmashree Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, the iconic Indian special public prosecutor and CA Shailesh R Ghedia, President of the BJP Professional Cell Mumbai.

The event also saw the presence of, Bharat Dabholkar, the celebrated advertising guru, Shreegauri Sawant, a prominent transgender activist. Dr. Vishesh Nayak from Stars Cosmetics (India) Pvt. Ltd, Raza Ur Rehman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of R&C Global Finance and Advocate Pawan Reley, an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court as the Special Guest.

The dignitaries honored for their contributions to Maharashtra were:

Deependra Singh Jat, Mahesh Shendge, Dr. Anil Santu Kale, Pandit Venkatesh N. Jartarghar, Md. Nadim & Shakir Ali, Dr. Ravindra Khatanhar (CEO) & Gorakshanath Gambhire (COO), Dr. Nehal Anil Bajaj, Suhaani Jadhav, Vuppunuthala Venkatesh, Upadhyaya Pravinrishi, Savitha Rani M., Dr. Supriya Amarkumar Munganda, Master Aripirala Yogananda Sastry, Sachin Shekhare, Anagha Thorat, Miss Charvi Venkatesh Jartarghar, Rohit Badki, Atul Mankar & Abhineet Godara, Dr. Nehal Anil Bajaj, Sambhaji Khandu Barse, Arnab Ganguly, Er. Pravin Prakash Jagtap, Prakash Jain, Dr. Ramesh Borkute, Sumit Pethani, Sachin Naik, Prof. Dr. Pritish Dilip Kulkarni, Shekhar Mundada, Dr. Bhagyesh Vasant Lad, Laxman K. Poojari, Umesh Santoshkumar Rathod, Aparna Swapanil Kamble - Nangare, Pradip Rajaram Pawar, Haresh Raghunath Pashte, Subhash Vithoba Bothare, Advocate Mita Banerjee Ray, Dr. Sunil Vishnu Kadam, Dr. Deepti Mankad, Prof. Saurabh Bajaj, Anish Sahasrabudhe, Aparnaa Jadhav, Niranjan Mundhra, Ms. Saraswati Raman, Dr. Sumit B. Das, Shambhavi Singh, RJ Devanggana Chauhan, Usha Mani, Rohit More, Shree Rahii Raamesh Yadav, Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom, Dr. Yogesh Suresh Bhalerao, Ajay Mahadev Kale, Dr. Prasad Narhari Waykule, Miss Samartha Mahalakshmi, Dr. Anita Patil - More, Sachin Dhanwala & Surabhi Dhanwala, Dr. Ashwini Vaibhav Bhoite, Dr. Soniya Bhalchandra Mahamuni, Dr. Nilima Runwal, Dr. Rachna Chhachhi, Makarand Chandrakant Bapardekar, Archana Prashant Suryawanshi, Ramesh Patankar, Siddharth Dasharth Jawale, Aliasghar Syed, Adv. Faizan Mirza, Dr. Adv. CPA Madhav Medhekar, Dr. Ravindra Mardia, Lalita Jadhav, Jimmy Pandita, Aatul Jain, Ali Kasmi, Alok Kumar, Rima K., Rohini Salunke, Mehraj Khan Pathan, Deepak Negi, Abhishek Pandey, and Sumit Tanpure.

