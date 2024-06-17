Celebrating Medical Workers' Day: Warm Wishes from the Rector of Tver State Medical University

SMPL

Moscow [Russia], June 17: In a heartfelt message to celebrate Medical Worker's Day, Prof. Lesya Vasilyevna Chichanovskaya, Rector of Tver State Medical University (TSMU), extended warm wishes to Indian students and the university's global alumni community. Prof. Chichanovskaya's message highlighted the vital role medical professionals play, particularly acknowledging the dedication and expertise of Indian students who have chosen Tver State Medical University for their MBBS in Russia.

The Rector emphasized the university's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment. At TSMU, Indian students receive a high-quality medical education, primarily conducted in English medium, which ensures they are well-prepared to meet global medical standards. Prof. Chichanovskaya noted that the university's strong clinical foundation provides ample opportunities for Indian students studying MBBS in Russia, to gain hands-on experience, preparing them for successful careers in medicine.

A key focus of Prof. Chichanovskaya's message was the importance of practical training for aspiring medical professionals. She expressed deep respect for the vital role that every medical professional plays in healthcare systems worldwide. The Rector concluded her message by emphasizing TSMU's unwavering dedication to excellence in medical education and its commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve communities globally. This commitment extends to all students, creating a truly global learning environment.

Adding to the celebrations, Mizanur Rahman, Director of Rus Education, extended his wishes to the Rector and the entire administration and staff of TSMU on Medical Worker's Day. He bestowed blessings of Lord Ganesha for the start of the admission session for 2024-25, during which the university plans to welcome more than 300 students from India through their long-time partner, Rus Education. As part of the celebrations, a campus tour was conducted for prospective students who wish to study MBBS in a top medical university of Russia, to showcase the university's state-of-the-art facilities.

Established in 1936, TSMU has been a torchbearer for other top medical universities in Russia. The university admitted its first international student in 1962 and was one of the first in Russia to start offering education in English for international students in 2003. Since then, TSMU has been home to students from all corners of the world, maintaining its reputation as a leading institution in global medical education.

As TSMU continues its mission of excellence under the able guidance of its Rector, Prof. Lesya Vasilyevna Chichanovskaya, it remains dedicated to providing a robust education to all its students, fostering a global community of medical professionals committed to making a positive impact in the world. Any student to wishes to study MBBS in Russia, in TSMU, can apply for admission for the 2024-25 batch. Indian students can get free guidance through Rus Education, the official partner of TSMU, by calling on the toll-free student helpline number 1800-833-3338 or by visiting website www.ruseducation.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor