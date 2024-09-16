Celebrating the Legacy of Bimal Das Gupta, a Visionary Who Redefined Indian Abstraction in Modern Art

New Delhi [India], September 16: Bimal Das Gupta, a trailblazer in Indian art whose pioneering work in abstraction redefined the landscape of modern art, will be honoured in a major exhibition. Nearly three decades after his tragic passing in a road accident in 1995, this landmark event will celebrate Das Gupta's immense contribution to Indian abstractionism. Despite his untimely demise, which led to his works being somewhat overshadowed, this exhibition serves as an opportunity to reinstate his profound legacy, showcasing the depth of his artistic innovations and influence.

Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage – An Ode to a Legend is scheduled to take place at Travancore House, New Delhi, on November 9-10, 2024. Presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes, the solo exhibition will feature a wide-ranging collection of Das Gupta's works, spanning six decades of his artistic journey. From the 1930s—when he first broke away from the figurative styles popular in post-independence India—through to the later years of his career, the exhibition traces his evolution as one of the country's earliest and most profound abstractionists.

Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage – An Ode to a Legend offers a rare opportunity to view some of the most significant pieces from Das Gupta's body of work. It will showcase his bold experiments with watercolours and acrylics alongside many other untried mediums and their combinations, such as gouaches, oil pastels, etc., which he embraced after developing an allergy to oil paints. His work, characterised by abstract forms and explorations of the underwater world and the cosmos, Tantra philosophy, and the natural world, continues to inspire and challenge perceptions today. His use of earth tones and unconventional techniques broke new ground in the Indian art scene, at a time when most artists adhered to mythology and realism. The exhibition will also be accompanied by a publication featuring essays by top art critics in India. Along with curated walkthroughs, talks, and conversations, it will offer art lovers a unique opportunity to engage with the rich legacy of Bimal Das Gupta.

Uday Jain, Director of Dhoomimal Gallery, expressed the significance of the event: “Bimal Das Gupta was one of the most important abstractionists in Indian art history. Even though he was originally from Bengal, he spent most of his life in Delhi and was one of the first artists to be associated with Dhoomimal Gallery in the early 1940s. His greatest strength as an artist to me was his colouration, especially in the use of watercolours — a medium so difficult to handle but the way Bimal Da's colours blend and mix with one another, whether done in an array of colours or monochrome is just spellbinding. Due to his untimely demise and that of his children in the same accident, his works have somewhat got lost for many years. However, in the last few years, his works have regularly started appearing in auctions and have done rather well. I am really happy that we at Dhoomimal and Gallery Silver Scapes have come together in giving a befitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian artists, in a show curated by Archana Khare-Ghose.”

Throughout his career, Das Gupta's generosity in mentoring emerging artists made a lasting impact on the Indian art community. Leading contemporary artists such as Paresh Maity, Vinod Sharma and Sanjay Bhattacharya, remember him as a father figure. Das Gupta's work also attracted prominent patrons during his lifetime. Former Prime Ministers Inder Kumar Gujral and V. P. Singh recognized his genius. Gujral inaugurated Das Gupta's solo exhibition at the India International Centre in 1986-87, and V. P. Singh, after stepping down as Prime Minister in 1990, sought out Das Gupta to learn the art of painting himself. These relationships highlight the artist's immense popularity and the respect he commanded.

Vikram Mayor, Director of Gallery Silver Scapes, reflected on Bimal Das Gupta's artistic legacy: “Bimal Da was not just an artist, but a true creator. He ventured into abstraction as early as the 1940s, a time when most artists were rooted in traditional, figurative forms. His forward-thinking approach, whether through his exploration of Tantra or his innovative use of mediums like watercolours and acrylics, was far ahead of its time—much like other visionaries such as Mozart and Van Gogh, who were initially overlooked. Bimal Da's works have inspired generations of artists, each piece imbued with layers of depth, as if every stroke were a poem to be unraveled. This exhibition is more than just a tribute; it is a celebration of a master whose abstract expressions are finally receiving the recognition they deserve. Having had the privilege to work closely with him from 1984 until his passing in 1995, we are truly honored to present his work to a modern audience that can now fully appreciate his genius.”

The exhibition serves as a fitting celebration of Bimal Das Gupta, India’s first true abstractionist, whose bold and original abstraction reshaped the artistic landscape and set him apart from his contemporaries. His unparalleled contributions to modern art have left an indelible mark on the world, influencing future generations and cementing his legacy as a key figure in the evolution of Indian art.

