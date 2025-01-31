Celebrating Tradition and Modernity: Shrus’s Unique Saree Collections

TNagar (Chennai) [India], January 31: Shrus is excited to bring you a wide range of beautiful sarees that combine the richness of tradition with modern style. From the classic Kanchipuram silk sarees to soft silks, Tussar, and cotton sarees, Shrus celebrates the timeless beauty of Indian fabrics while making them perfect for today's women.

What started as a small dream in 2012, with just 20 sarees in a tiny room, has now grown into a favourite fashion destination in TNagar. Shrus has become known for its high-quality sarees and ethnic wear, offering styles for every occasion – from weddings and festivals to casual outings.

A Passion for Handloom

Shrus was created by a group of friends – Shruthi, Nikhil, Santhoshi, and Santhosh – who shared a love for Indian handloom. Over the years, their dedication to showcasing traditional Indian fabrics with a modern twist has helped Shrus become a trusted name for saree lovers everywhere.

What's in Store at Shrus?

At Shrus, you'll find a collection of sarees that are perfect for any occasion:

Kanchipuram Silk Sarees: Elegant and timeless, perfect for special moments.

Elegant and timeless, perfect for special moments. Soft Silk Sarees: Lightweight and easy to wear for all-day comfort.

Lightweight and easy to wear for all-day comfort. Tussar Silk Sarees: Known for their natural, earthy look.

Known for their natural, earthy look. Silk Cotton Sarees: The right mix of shine and comfort.

The right mix of shine and comfort. Cotton Sarees: Stylish and simple for everyday wear.

Every saree is carefully picked to bring out the best of Indian craftsmanship while staying modern and practical.

A Complete Shopping Experience

Shrus is more than just a saree store – it's a place where tradition meets style. Whether you visit the TNagar store or shop online, Shrus makes it easy to find sarees, kurtis, and salwar suits that suit your style.

Shrus is About You

“Shrus is not just about us; it's about you,” says Shruthi, one of the founders. “We aim to connect people with India's beautiful textile heritage in a way that feels fresh and exciting. Every saree we sell has a story, and we're proud to share that with our customers.”

About Shrus

Shrus started in 2012 with a passion for handloom sarees and has grown into a trusted name in ethnic wear. With a strong focus on quality and design, Shrus brings fabrics from all over India to create collections that are vibrant, durable, and stylish. Visit Shrus in TNagar or explore the full collection online at www.shrus.com.

Store Address: No:27 – Rama Nilayam, Hindi Prachara Saba Street, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600017

