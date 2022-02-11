Celebrity jewellery trend prediction for awards show season: Shorter statement necklaces set in platinum will remain popular on the red carpet

Awards show season is upon us with platinum jewellery continuing to play a major role in completing any red-carpet look. Last year some of the most famous faces including Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Lupita Nyong'o, Gemma Chan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zendaya made a huge impact at events with their one-of-a-kind platinum necklace designs.

Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewellery, predicts that shorter statement necklaces set in platinum including collar, bib, and multi-layered styles with pendants will remain a popular choice at award shows this year.

Why? Shorter bold necklaces accentuate the neckline of a gown and add a dramatic flare. Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 per cent. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

