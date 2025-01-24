Celebrity top tips for Veganuary

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: It's that time of the year when millions of people are doing Veganuary - the global phenomenon to eat vegan for January and beyond. If you are one of them and need some encouragement to keep going, read these top tips from Veganuary's celebrity ambassadors.

Actor and wildlife photographer Sadaa Syed says, 'I eat a balanced plant-based diet to make sure I get all the nutrients that my body needs. But that doesn't mean I give up on all my favourite foods. I veganise them, and it is much simpler than you think.'

Indeed, many of the staple foods in Indian households are vegan or easy to make vegan. A day's vegan eating can look like-

Breakfast- Upma and fruits/juice

Lunch- Dal, rice, and sundal

Snack- roasted nuts/ aloo tikki

Dinner- Roti, jackfruit dry subzi, salad

'I am a total gym rat and I get my share of protein from a variety of plant sources like nuts, leafy greens, grains and plant meat. Eating a vegan diet is also the single biggest way to address the climate emergency, as it helps cut our carbon footprint by up to 73%' says actor Soundarya Sharma.

Actor and pro-basketball player Arvind Krishna shares this advice- 'So many people ask me if my food is expensive because I eat vegan. I tell them that there is nothing simpler than vegan foods. We eat them regularly in our homes- things like Idli, vada, sambar, pappu, rice and dal. Poha and tempeh are staples in my diet. I get all my protein from these foods, and it is much cheaper than eating meat.'

Actor Amy Ayela's advice for someone trying vegan is to know why you are doing it- for better health, for the environment or to reduce animal suffering. She also says, 'take baby steps, don't overwhelm yourself'.

Being part of a guided journey can increase your chances of sticking to the new diet. Veganuary's 31-day pledge offers support in the form of free mealplans, starter kit, cookbook and much more for all participants.

Singer Anushka Manchanda says 'I have a pretty intense work schedule. But I do believe that if you want to be healthy, you need to put some time, energy and effort into planning what you eat, because that's the fuel that runs your body. It is very easy, whether you are vegan or not, to just pick stuff off the counter, but if you want to be fit you should put some thought into planning your meals. It is all about what your dedication is to your own body and to your own health. Today, you have so many alternate options, you have plant-milk, you have vegan butter and cheese, you have plant-meats, you have everything.. how will you know if you don't try?'

For those who are into adventure sports, mountaineer and bodybuilder Kuntal Joisher's tips are very useful. He says 'Being active, being fit and being healthy is about eating great and working out, recovering and getting ample sleep. I have been climbing mountains across the world for about 14 years and I've been a bodybuilder for the last 4 years. A vegan diet has been a crucial part of me getting there. Plants have all the protein in the world. Honestly, plants are the source of protein for all the life on this planet. My answer to good nutrition is simple homemade food with some planning to keep it balanced, and occasional fun foods to keep the diet sustainable.'

'Consider our regular staple Indian food- bhaji, dal, roti, chawal- it is easy to make this vegan. Natural proteins are abundantly available in a vegan diet. And once in a while when you want to indulge in a heavy meal, there are so many restaurants serving plant meat and alternatives to dairy that you can indulge in. My blood reports have never been better, my skin looks better, and people say I've stopped aging. There is a lot of nutrition in a vegan diet. All I ask is for people to have a broad mind and at least try' says actor Sneha Ullal.

Singer Monica Dogra shares her mantra for eating vegan and says 'Take things at your own pace, don't feel like it's all or nothing. Make decisions slowly and you'll find that your body feels better, and your heart feels better too.'

Pro tennis player Vishwajeet Sangle's focus is on eating high protein meals for his trainings, and his favourites are broccoli, nuts and beans.

If you are sporty, mountaineer Prakriti Varshney has these words of reassurance- 'No sport is difficult if you're eating vegan. It is just about training, recovery, and you just have to be sensible about eating enough nutrients.'

She signs off by saying 'know your purpose of eating vegan. Try reading more about how it can help the environment, and the animals. If you know these different aspects to eating vegan, it becomes easier for you.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor