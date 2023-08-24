Celestial Tribute: India's Chandrayaan 3 Inspires Lunar Dulce Choux Bun by ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24: In a magnificent blend of science and sweetness, an extraordinary event unfolded in the cosmos - the Chandrayaan 3 satellite made its historic landing on the lunar surface.

To honor this momentous occasion, we at ‘ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations’ are delighted to introduce a limited-edition dessert that captures the essence of this celestial feat while tantalizing your taste buds.

Introducing the "Lunar Dulce de Leche Choux Bun" - a dessert embodying the moon's allure and paying homage to India's space exploration prowess. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this delectable treat features a velvety white rocher-glazed choux bun resembling the moon in all its splendor.

Adding a touch of uniqueness, this pastry is adorned with a delicate chocolate replica of the Chandrayaan 3 rover, symbolizing India's prowess in space exploration. The branding of ISRO proudly graces this confection, underscoring the collaborative efforts that make such achievements possible.

Every bite of the Dulce de Leche Choux Bun offers a symphony of flavors. The rich and creamy dulce de leche filling perfectly balances the subtle sweetness of the white chocolate shell, creating an indulgence that is simply out of this world.

As we celebrate Chandrayaan 3's triumphant lunar landing, let us savor this celestial delight that encapsulates the spirit of discovery and innovation.

