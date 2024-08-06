VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Celigo, the premier AI-driven Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) supporting both IT and business users, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year in a row. The company earned certification after a comprehensive review and assessment that showcased Celigo's outstanding people practices.

Manisha Dash, Head of HR-APAC at Celigo said "I am thrilled to announce that we have earned the Great Place to Work® certification (GPTW) for the second consecutive year. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where every team member feels valued and inspired. We are dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes professional growth, collaboration, and innovation. I am immensely proud of our employees, whose everyday contributions make Celigo a dynamic and fulfilling place to work."

Great Place To Work® Institute, a global authority on workplace culture, has honored Celigo for its dedication to fostering a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. Celigo remains committed to continually enhancing its workplace, ensuring a supportive and engaging environment for all employees.

In addition to celebrating this milestone, Celigo has implemented several new initiatives aimed at further enriching the employee experience. These initiatives include enhanced professional development programs, and diversity and inclusion efforts designed to foster a more inclusive and supportive work environment. Celigo believes that these initiatives will not only benefit current employees but also attract new talent who are looking for a vibrant and supportive workplace.

In celebrating this milestone, Celigo extends heartfelt thanks to its employees for their unwavering dedication and hard work. The company is committed to ongoing improvement and will use this achievement as motivation to further strengthen its workplace culture and employee experience.

As a leader in AI-driven automation, Celigo provides an enterprise-class platform for integration and business process automation at cloud scale. Celigo's solutions enable both line-of-business users and IT teams to automate business processes efficiently, ensuring best practices and compliance through pre-built automations.

