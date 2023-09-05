Celigo India is now certified as Great Place To Work

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Celigo, a leading AI-driven integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that serves both IT and business users, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work®. The company received certification following a thorough review and assessment process that highlighted Celigo's excellent people practices.

“Celigo made a significant accomplishment by receiving the Great Place to Work certification. It illustrates our constant dedication to building an environment at work where each employee is given the freedom to flourish and deliver their best. This accreditation serves as a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees, who help make Celigo a remarkable place to work. The success of our business is fuelled by an encouraging and inviting work environment that Celigo offers, which sharply raises our employee satisfaction graph. We are greatly appreciative of this acknowledgment and will continue to put our wonderful staff members' wellness and professional growth first at all times.” said Manisha Dash, Head HR - APAC, Celigo

“At Celigo, we have always believed that our employees are our most valuable asset, and being recognised as a Great Place to Work reinforces this belief. This honour is an acknowledgment of the commitment, teamwork, and passion that each member of our team brings to work every day. We are really proud of our employees who help to make our workplace a community where creativity and excellence thrive. As we celebrate this accomplishment, we also look forward to expanding on our solid foundation to create an environment that is even more inclusive, exciting and gratifying for the whole Celigo family.” said, Parveen Mittal, VP & General Manager, Celigo

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. For over 30 years, the Great Place to Work® Institute has done groundbreaking research on the characteristics of outstanding workplaces.

In addition to this honour, Celigo wishes to thank its employees for their hard work and dedication. The organisation is still committed to ongoing improvement and will utilise this accomplishment as a springboard to strengthen its workplace culture and employee experience.

As the leading AI-driven automation company, Celigo provides an enterprise-class platform for integration and business process automation at cloud scale. Celigo can automate business processes up to 100% and ensure best practices and compliance with pre-built automations. This empowers line-of-business users to confidently create and manage automations to fit their changing business processes while allowing IT users to capitalize on the robust administration capabilities including monitoring, activity logging, and connector policy management.

Celigo is the leading AI-driven integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). For more information, visit www.celigo.com

